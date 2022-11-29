“We went out and bought our own” – free e-cargo bike loans winning people over in rural Wales

“I could get going easily, I could get up the hills easily. It just didn't feel there was any sort of limitation,” says Gemma Loveless to explain how a free month-long loan persuaded her to invest in not one but two e-cargo bikes.
E-Move is a Welsh Government-funded pilot project, delivered in partnership with Sustrans, that enables people to borrow an e-bike or e-cargo bike for 30 days free of charge.
It’s currently being run in Aberystwyth, Rhyl, Barry, Swansea, Newtown and their surrounding areas with 20 e-bikes are available at each location.
E-cargo bikes are available to businesses and organisations in Aberystwyth, Swansea and Newtown for up to three months.
Sustrans’ project co-ordinator Emily Sinclair told the BBC: "Obviously it's very hilly and the electric bikes can be a great way to bridge that gap between people that want to be travelling more sustainably but find that these hills make it impossible to do that."
Families
Loveless, a teacher and mother-of-two from Barry, had been keen to try an e-cargo bike, but was understandably reluctant to make a big investment without knowing it really would be a viable option for her.
"I ended up hiring it in the middle of December in cold and wet, rainy weather, but still loved it. Having had the taste of it, we went out and bought our own.
"It's brilliant. Before, I was carrying the youngest on the back of my bike and it just felt wobbly. I didn't feel confident starting off so I wouldn't have gone in traffic.
"As soon as I went on this, I could hardly feel the weight of two kids on the back. I could get going easily, I could get up the hills easily. It just didn't feel there was any sort of limitation.
"It becomes a mode of transport rather than exercise or 'going for a bike ride'."
Loveless has invested in not just a Tern GSD but also a Tern HSD. This means that as well as running errands and ferrying the kids about, the whole family can go out together.
"It becomes something that you're able to do regularly,” she said. “Rather than, 'I've got a long day, let's go for a long bike ride,' it's 'I need to get to the shops, I can do this on an e-bike because I know I can carry more stuff home.'"
Businesses
Sustrans also highlights businesses that have taken advantage of the loan scheme, such as the Use Your Loaf community bakery in Rhyl and The Old Vicarage Bed and Breakfast in Dolfor.
Tim and Helen Withers from the latter were so happy with how the trial went they too have invested – albeit in a somewhat more affordable RadWagon 4.
"I trialled [the Tern] for four weeks and I was very impressed – although not by the price," said Tim.
They’ve also bought an e-moped and are aiming to go completely car-free.
"I use [the e-cargo bike] six days a week for shopping, laundry and recycling. Although I have got two baskets, front and back, I can detach them and put on a flat-bed trailer to carry bigger loads."
Both Withers and Loveless feel that they’re also getting additional exercise through undertaking far more journeys by bike than they otherwise would have done.
"The days when I cycle home, that exercise feels so good,” said Loveless. “I get home and I'm already relaxed."
For a bit more information about the types of bike you can get and what they can do, take a look at our guide to the best e-cargo bikes.