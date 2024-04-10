Voi's new e-bike offers automatic gear changes and there's a new e-scooter too

Micromobility company Voi has launched its new e-bike - the Explorer 3 - in Liverpool, equipped with automatic gear shifting that adjusts to the riding conditions.
Other features include "non-slip tyres" and a “powerful” braking system, said Voi, as well as front and rear lights, reflectors and a bell. It also has a dual kickstand, low step-through frame and an adjustable unisex seat.
Its swappable battery is also compatible with Voi’s e-scooters, helping to reduce the energy and material consumption of the company’s supply chain.
Jack Samler, Voi general manager UK, Ireland and France, said: “We’re delighted to roll out our very latest e-bike to people in Liverpool who can now benefit from a safe, convenient, environmentally friendly and affordable way to get around the city 24 hours a day.”
Founded in 2018, Swedish micromobility company Voi operates in over 100 towns and cities across 12 countries, including the UK.
It has also unveiled its newest generation e-scooter, the Voiager 7, which will be deployed over the spring in select cities in Germany, Italy and Norway.
This latest e-scooter has a new dual-display dashboard providing "real-time insights" and also features a 12-inch front tyre, larger than its predecessors, plus a widened footboard covered by non-slip silicone material.
Voi said the Voiager 7 has an expected average lifespan of eight years and 35% of the materials used to produce it have been recycled - 30% more recycled material than used for its predecessor.
It also has a slightly higher weight of 36kg and a larger battery capacity with a range of up to 110km on a single charge.