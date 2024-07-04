Vello SUB lightweight e-cargo bike now available in the UK

It appears to be e-cargo bike season here at ebiketips. In the last week or so we’ve reviewed both the Tern Quick Haul Long and the Ecobike Cargo and also updated our guide to the best value electric cargo bikes. Now we’re hearing that the Vello SUB (smart utility bike) is on sale in the UK via Surge Bikes.
The Vello SUB first caught our eye a couple of years ago, having been impressed with the Austrian firm’s folding e-bike, the Vello Bike+, when we reviewed it.
The SUB looked to be a practical, versatile bike, but we were particularly struck with the weight – just 24kg for the titanium version, which is very little for a bike geared towards heavy-duty load carrying. (A 28kg chromoly steel version is also available.)
With 20in wheels, the SUB is the same length as a standard bike (180cm). Despite this, there’s space for two passengers on the long rear rack, which can be fitted out with child seats or a bench. The bike can cope with loads of up to 210kg, including the rider.
Needless to say, it can also be set up for cargo and there’s a front rack too. Switching between setups should be fairly straightforward as well as accessories are fitted via a tool-free quick release system.
Commenting on the range of accessories, Surge Bikes founder Matthew Cooke said: “Vello is a young company with a great team driving rapid development of the product/accessory range with a close-to-market position.
“Their base in Vienna offers the perfect testbed and the designers fully understand the importance of a complete accessory range, with lines such as full weather protection already in the pipeline.”
There should be no issues with the SUB’s motor, which is Bosch’s Performance Line CX motor, which is capable of producing up to 85Nm of torque.
You also get a low maintenance Gates carbon belt drive, equally low maintenance Enviolo hub gears and Magura MT-4 hydraulic disc brakes.
Prices (which include accessories up to 10% of the cost) start at £5,499 for the base model with one 545Wh battery and extend up to £6,999 for the dual battery titanium version.