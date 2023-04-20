VELLO launches Bike+ GEARS - their first with derailleur gears

Austrian brand VELLO has announced the launch of a new addition to their Bike+ range, the Bike+ GEARS. As the name suggests, it will come equipped with a three-speed drivetrain – a first for the Bike+ range, which is typically either single-speed or uses Schlumpf Speed or Mountain Drive gears which are changed using a flick of your heel on the crank arms. We reviewed the VELLO Bike+ last year and were impressed with both the simplicity and Schlumpf Mountain Drive, even across hilly Calderdale.
The Bike+ GEARS is still built around the Zehus platform, which houses both the motor and battery inside the rear wheel’s hub, and offers up to 40Nm of torque, which for an e-folder is quite generous. The other selling point of the Zehus platform is the integration of regenerative braking, or K.E.R.S (Kinetic Energy Recovery System), which can allow riders to extend their battery’s range without extra charging.
If a three-speed drivetrain isn’t enough, you can still utilise the Schlumpf Speed or Mountain Drive and double the effective gears to six (two x three-speed). VELLO claims this is enough, “to get up 17% gradients without breaking a sweat.” We probably speak for many riders when we say that sounds like a tempting option – particularly those who live in hilly areas.
The frame will remain the same, and the GEARS model will be offered in both chrome-moly or titanium options. The total claimed weight for each is 14.4kg and 13.4kg respectively.
The Bike+ GEARS is also the brand’s most affordable option yet, starting at £2,699 for the standard drive chrome-moly frame. The Bike+ GEARS is available to purchase now from all VELLO retailers, and can be seen at The Cycle Show on April 21-23 alongside other bikes from the VELLO range.