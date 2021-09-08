Vaast launches E/1 urban adventure e-bike

US bike manufacturer Vaast has launched what it’s terming an urban adventure e-bike. Available with three different drivetrains, the E/1 combines a Bosch Performance Line CX motor with front and rear carriers and an innovative suspension system.
Vaast’s aim seems to have been to create an e-bike that can be used in a wide variety of circumstances.
The step-through frame, carriers and mudguards speak of urban utility, but then the Performance Line mid-motor offers up to 85Nm of torque and is commonly used on mountain bikes.
The firm also makes use of the NAILD REACT suspension system, which separates pedalling from suspension movement. This is said to result in a smooth ride, regardless of weighty cargo. Vaast say that their testing indicated a 20 per cent reduction in vibration versus other suspension systems.
The E/1 is available in three specifications. Pricing starts at €6,649 for the Shimano drivetrain version; €8,499 for the Enviolo version; and €8,749 for the Rohloff version.
The two higher-priced models also feature a Gates Carbon Belt Drive.
Other than that, you’ll get a 500Wh battery; a Bosch KIOX Stem-Mounted controller display with Bluetooth connectivity; 27.5in wheels with large volume Schwalbe tyres; Shimano M6120 four-piston disc brakes; and LED lights.
The E/1 will be available from October 1, 2021.