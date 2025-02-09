Ad header

Easy option: e-bike riders can select a default gear for setting off after latest Bosch app update

by Feb 9 2025
1 comments
Version 1.25 of the eBike Flow app also brings routing updates, including improved integration with komoot

If you own a Bosch e-bike with Rohloff E-14 electronically shifting hub gears, you’ll soon be able to specify a default gear for starting off. Following the latest update to the eBike Flow app, you can set your bike to automatically downshift whenever you come to a standstill, ensuring that you’ll always be setting off in an appropriate gear.

The new feature – which will also require a firmware update from Rohloff – can be found in the app settings under My eBike > eShift.

> Bosch's automatic shifting for e-bikes now works with Shimano gears

Version 1.25 of eBike FLow also brings a "Live Sync" feature that means komoot routes are easier to access and that any tweaks or changes made to them will show in the Bosch app immediately.

Bosch believes this should prove particularly useful for group rides.

“The organiser shares the route via komoot – and all participants receive a push notification from the eBike Flow app to start the route.”

A new feature in the ride screen will also allow you to switch between two views. A single click will toggle between your current, centred position and an overview of your entire route.

> Your guide to Bosch's e-bike motors - get to know your Active Line Plus from your Performance Line CX (and the rest)

Last month, Bosch launched Battery Lock, a new feature that ensures the brand’s e-bike batteries can no longer be used if stolen. The brand says it hopes this will make parking a more ‘carefree’ experience for riders.

Alex Bowden's picture

Alex Bowden

Alex has been editor of ebiketips since 2021, switching to a world with motors after seven years working on sister site road.cc, where he contributed news, reviews and the occasional feature. These days he combines his road riding with electric bike testing and a dash of ongoing cricket writing (his first book's due out in 2025).

1 comments

10 hours 9 min ago

This is essentially the same thing that Shimano XT Di2 Hyperglide+ does with their EP801 and EP601 motors.  Auto downshifting on coasting and stopping....

Best Electric Bikes under £2000

