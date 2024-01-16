Upgrade Bikes take on Fazua after-sales and warranties in the UK

Upgrade Bikes is to take on responsibility for UK distribution and sales of spare parts for the Fazua e-bike motor system. Both customers and dealers will be able to place orders at upgradebikes.co.uk.
Fazua’s been producing lightweight mid-motors for a good few years now and in June 2022, the firm was acquired by Porsche.
Its most recent offering is Ride 60, a 4.3kg system built around a 60Nm mid-motor and a removable 430Wh battery integrated into the bike’s down tube.
Ride 60 is typically employed on high-end urban e-bikes, such as Riese and Muller’s UBN 5 Touring that we reviewed last year.
Fazua believes it has identified a niche for a low profile setup that outpowers other lightweight hub motor systems, such as those from Mahle and Mivice, without striving to match the all-out power of the heavier, top of the line mid-drives from the likes of Bosch and Shimano.
Testing the system on the UBN 5, we were impressed. We found it provided a good dollop of pedal assistance when you needed it, but that the bike rode very much like a regular hybrid on the flat and downhill with the power turned off.
Heiko Böhle, Director of Sales and After-Sales at Porsche eBike Performance, said the UK was an important market. “We look forward to working with the team at Upgrade Bikes. Their local experience will help advance our international strategy in the UK through a consistently high service level for our business partners and end customers.”
Mark Noble, Head of Marketing at Upgrade Bikes, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Upgrade Bikes, and mainly for UK bike shops and dealers who are looking to service and support FAZUA customers and their e-bikes – with fast and efficient spares back-up, customer service, and workshop experience on tap.”