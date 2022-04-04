This Eskuta bike may look like a moped but legally it’s an e-bike

Nuneaton based e-mobility firm Eskuta will this week launch its SX-250 series III. The vehicle may appear at first glance to be an electric moped, but with a pedal-assisted 250W motor and a maximum assisted speed of 15.5mph, it is in fact considered an electrically assisted pedal cycle (EAPC) and can therefore be ridden without tax, insurance or a driving licence.
Eskuta – not to be confused with Eskute – were established in 2015. Having established partnerships with the likes of Just Eat, Domino’s, Papa John’s and Subway, the firm claims to have more e-bikes working in last mile delivery than any other provider.
Commenting on the latest model, managing director Ian O’Connor said: “Our SX-250 appeals to a wide range of individuals, from young people over the age of 14 who are not yet able to drive but want the freedom of an electric bike, to older customers who want a comfortable mode of transport for short distances.
“This popularity is testament to the fact that electric mobility is becoming more and more mainstream, and it is a trend that is only set to grow going forward as we look to make the switch to electric vehicles and reduce carbon.”
With its robust steel frame, wing mirrors and indicators, the SX-250 really doesn’t look much like your average e-bike – but legislatively, that is what it is.
While the 960Wh battery – which is said to be good for 40-50 miles – is sizeable, the 250W rear hub motor and 15.5mph maximum assistance speed are the same as most other EAPCs. You also need to pedal to get assistance from the motor.
Amusingly, Eskuta’s website features a shot of what appears to be a numberplate with the text merely outlining precisely why a numberplate is unnecessary.
The SX-250 is a somewhat peculiar creation, but Eskuta clearly believe there’s a market for the bike, particularly among delivery riders. A spokesperson said the styling, “has been carefully constructed to give the rider a better sense of safety and visibility on the UK’s busy roads.”
It’s not expensive either. Available from April 5, the SX-250 series III personal model will cost £1,795 and the delivery model £1,995.