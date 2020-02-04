Visit our other sites

The world's first 'Tesla Cyberbike': Casey Neistat rides e-bike that draws inspiration from the Tesla Cybertruck

by Feb 4 2020
The YouTube star decided to get creative when he got to try out a yet-to-be-released Super73 e-bike... by hiding the bike's chassis with a cover that looks like the infamous Tesla Truck!

YouTuber Casey Neistat has been seriously turning heads in his latest video by riding around on a 'Tesla Cyberbike'... well, Tesla haven't really made an e-bike, but it is actually a top secret new Super73 bike with a Tesla Cybertruck-inspired shell to hide it!

You can now buy a special edition Paris Saint-Germain e-bike
Review: Merida e.BIG Tour 400 EQ

Readers of our sister site road.cc with long memories may recall Neistat first popping up with his Bike Lanes video back in 2011, which has now amassed more than 25 million views on YouTube... and now he's back with a new bike-themed video...
 

The outer body has been styled to resemble that of the Tesla Cybertruck memorably unveiled by Elon Musk in November... not all for the right reasons, as an attempt to demonstrate the car's superior armoured glass by throwing a rock at it ended up breaking the window. Experts have even suggested the sharp exterior is a serious hazard to cyclists and pedestrians, with auto standards expert Stefan Teller claiming it wouldn't pass safety tests in the EU

This mocked up Tesla bike wouldn't be quite so lethal of course, and it certainly turned heads when Neistat took it out on the streets. There was method behind his madness, as beneath all that cardboard, aluminium and plastic lurks a forthcoming model from e-bike brand Super73 that he was asked to test, but which the company asked him to keep under wraps... this one isn't actually pedal assist, but Super73 have a whole range e-bikes on their website, even one with a Paris Saint-Germain FC special edition frame. 

In the same vein that car manufacturers will often modify the bodies of new models during road testing to throw photographers trying to get spy shots for automotive publications off the scent, the ‘Tesla’ body here is designed to camouflage what’s really underneath. It's a pity, though, that in so doing, it means that the bike is left with the turning circle of an oil tanker, but you can’t have everything...

Would you buy an e-bike made to look like Tesla's Cybertruck? Should Tesla scrap the Cybertruck and just make a Cyberbike anyway? Let us know in the comments as always! 

