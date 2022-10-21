The Vello SUB (smart utility bike) is a lightweight e-cargo bike tailored for city living

Austrian firm Vello – manufacturers of the Vello Bike+ e-folder we reviewed earlier in the year – has just revealed a new e-bike aimed at city dwellers. The SUB – which stands for ‘smart utility bike’ – boasts a titanium frame and a weight of just 24kg, which is not a lot for an e-cargo bike. A 28kg chromoly steel version is also available.
It looks to be a practical, versatile bike with the emphasis on load carrying and convenience.
Even though it’s only as long as a standard bike (180cm), there’s space for two passengers, but it can also be set up for cargo and there’s a front rack too. It can cope with loads of up to 210kg including the rider.
As with Vello’s other bikes, the SUB has 20” wheels, which keeps the centre of gravity nice and low.
With versatility clearly a key concern, Vello has come up with a tool-free quick release system for its various accessories so that the owner can quickly and easily set the bike up for different tasks.
They say that the MIK HD safety system means that people will be able to fit child seats, cargo baskets etc without faffing around with complicated brackets or mounting systems.
In terms of power assistance, the SUB gets the suitably beefy Bosch Performance Line CX motor (a common choice for many of the best e-cargo bikes) which is capable of producing up to 85Nm of torque. Strikingly, this is teamed with two 500Wh batteries. (Vello are claiming “up to 250km” range, but as ever, that’s probably a best-case scenario.)
There’s a low maintenance Gates carbon belt drive instead of a chain, equally low maintenance Enviolo hub gears and Magura MT-4 hydraulic disc brakes.
The Vello SUB can be ordered via an Indiegogo campaign with an expected delivery date of autumn 2023, so unfortunately it’s still a little way off.
The steel version is available for £2,999 as a single-speed or £3,499 with gearing.
The titanium is £3,749 as a single-speed and £4.249 with gears.