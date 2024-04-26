The US bike industry is going to maintain a database of all legal e-bikes

The National Bicycle Dealers Association (NBDA) has announced it’s expanding its e-bike database initiative. The database initially launched last year, and is a tool for retailers, e-bike incentive programmes and consumers alike. It acts as a comprehensive resource for both certified and insured e-bikes available in the US.
What information does the database collect?
The database works by brands and retailers uploading certain information incuding contact details, product certifications, and product liability insurance. To ensure the information provided is accurate, brands are encouraged to transfer supporting documentation for verification by the NBDA.
Heather Mason, President of the NBDA commented on the expansion.
”Our aim with this expanded database is to empower retailers with the necessary information to make informed decisions about the e-bikes they offer to their communities. By encouraging brands to contribute their data, we are fostering a culture of collaboration and responsibility that benefits all stakeholders.”
Could the UK offer something similar?
In the UK, there isn’t anything quite like this just yet. Bosch recently announced it was launching a battery database for consumers. This lists whether or not a battery has been refurbished (by Bosch) or been ‘written off’ so consumers can be more aware before purchasing second-hand batteries.
But beyond that, it doesn’t look like there is anything similar for retailers or consumers. Whether or not its needed is another question entirely, but you could certainly see how being able to keep track of all legal e-bikes could be of benefit, as 'unsafe' e-bikes being sold through retailers could become a thing of the past if they're required to upload certification and other documents proving its legality to the database.
So far there are 23 brands signed up to the publicly available database.