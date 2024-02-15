Bosch launches second-hand battery checker tool and its biggest battery yet

German e-bike drive system manufacturer Bosch has launched a second-hand battery check tool as well as its biggest battery yet – an 800Wh frame-mounted option.
Battery safety
We’ll dive into the battery in a minute, but perhaps the greater focus should be on the brand’s attempt to educate and inform consumers about e-bike batteries. There have been plenty of stories in the news lately that don’t inspire confidence about lithium-ion batteries. But, a common theme among these stories is not that they were e-bike batteries, but likely batteries or chargers that were not bought from reputable dealers or brands.
It wouldn't be fair to suggest that just because you spend £700 on a battery that the extra expenditure safeguards you from absolutely anything going wrong. But, the difference with batteries from reputable brands is that they are manufactured to high quality standards that can put consumers' minds at ease.
Why is this relevant? Well, Bosch has updated its battery guide, in an effort to educate more riders around lithium-ion batteries. It covers safety, information about how they work, best practice tips on how to transport or charge them, and more.
Battery check tool
Secondly, the brand has launched something called a ‘battery check’ tool. This provides a way for users to check any second-hand Bosch batteries for any previous database recordings. It will also tell you whether the battery has been opened or if it is defective. The idea behind this is that it will help to prevent the purchase or use of defective batteries, protecting the consumer both financially and from a fire risk perspective.
All users need is the serial number on the battery – similar to how you can register your bike frame to a database and check if it has been marked as stolen before you purchase it. Of course, it depends on the willingness of the seller to provide this information, but the fact that you can now check this database is surely a positive.
Bosch’s biggest battery yet
Bosch has also introduced a new, larger battery, the PowerPack 800. The PowerPack is a frame mounted battery, often seen in city and cargo e-bikes, and you can now boost your range with the brand’s biggest battery yet. The 800Wh unit weighs 3.9kg and has the same dimensions as its smaller PowerPack 725 counterpart, which means you can easily swap them.
Bosch says the new battery is also compatible with what it calls "DualBattery" - which is essentially just connecting two bikes to double your range. They reckon a DualBattery setup with the PowerPack 800 would provide an estimated range of around 300km.
There is more information on all the combinations you can use for DualBattery on the Bosch website.