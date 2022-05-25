The Netherlands’ e-bike maintenance market is now worth €200m a year

E-bikes have accounted for over half of bike sales in the Netherlands since 2020. A by-product of their popularity is that there is now also a burgeoning repair industry. One recent study puts the annual value of the Dutch electric bicycle maintenance market at €200m.
We touched on this subject recently in our article about e-bike battery repairs and refurbs with Dutch-based Heskon Accu, which specialises in this service, now employing 50 members of staff.
That’s a measure of the market for that one element alone and obviously there are plenty of other e-bike maintenance tasks that also need carrying out.
Earlier this month, we reported how KwikFit are now offering e-bike servicing in the Netherlands. The firm believes that with many e-bike purchases being made online, there is a growing need for quick local servicing, regardless of brand.
It’s all symptomatic of a more mature market and perhaps slightly different attitudes to maintenance compared to regular bikes as well.
BikeBiz reports that Multiscope’s E-bike Monitor study of just over 3,200 Dutch cyclists found that the average annual maintenance cost for electric city bikes and speed pedelecs is €41, with a total yearly spend for this category of €156m.
In the eMTB and hybrid e-bike category, owners spend €44 a year and €34m in total; and in the folding e-bike, e-cargo bike and e-tricycle category, they spend €54 a year and €12m in total.
Nearly two-thirds of people (66 per cent) favoured bikes shops for e-bike repairs with 14 per cent getting work carried out by the manufacturer. Owners themselves accounted for nine per cent and in seven per cent of cases, no maintenance was required.