The Moustache J says it's not a bike... but it absolutely is - it's an urban e-bike, now with automatic gears

The Moustache J, the bike that’s not a bike, but a “brand new day,” has got three new models for people to choose from. The differences are down to the gearing, with the options now including Shimano and Enviolo hub offerings. We had a first look at the J last year at Eurobike and will be getting our hands on one soon for a full review, so keep an eye out if you’re keen to see how it rides.
So what’s new?
The new models are the J on Automatiq, the J all Automatiq, and the J Nexus. Prices start at €5,199 for the Nexus.
As you can probably guess, the names denote the gearing on that model – so the Nexus has a Shimano Nexus gear hub. This comes with five gears and uses a chain drive. Even with the exchange rate, over €5k seems rather a lot for the cheapest model in the range.
Next in the hierarchy are the J on Automatiq and J all Automatiq. The names aren’t particularly catchy, but do at least indicate that these models come with Enviolo automatic gear shifting. Or as Moustache described it in their hyperbole-filled press release, “experience cycling like never before: effortlessly rhythmic, always in sync, without ever wondering when or how to change gears.”
The difference between the J on and J all models is the suspension forks: Suntour XCR 34 120mm for the J all, and Suntour Mobie 25 100mm for the J on. The J all also gets slightly wider tyres (2.6in versus 2.4in) and a different rear rack which wouldn’t look out of place as an installation in the Musée Modern Museum in Brussels.
Of course, this style is all part of what Moustache claims to have envisioned with the J – the bike that’s not a bike, let’s remember – “embodying simplicity, beauty and sheer pleasure in its user-friendly design!”
If automatic gears are your thing, the J all and J on models will set you back €6,599. For an urban bike, no matter how modern or unique the design is, that’s still a lot of money - particularly for something that doesn’t have the capacity to fit the kids and the dog on.
That’s not to say the Moustache J doesn’t look like a very interesting bike, with pretty innovative suspension on the rear. I don’t think we’ll end up quite as Edward Lear about it as Moustache’s marketing blurb, but we remain open minded.
“I’m more than just a bike; I’m a daydream on wheels, I’m more than just a bike; I epitomise effortless simplicity, I’m more than just a bike; I’m child’s play in motion.... I’m more than just a bike; I bring smiles, big and bright.”
The Moustache J is available to order from Moustache retailers and online.