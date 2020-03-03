The Leaos Pressed e-bike made of two halves now has gears and is crowdfunding on Indiegogo soon

The intriguing Pressed e-bike from Italian innovators Leaos has been quite a few years in the making, and it will be soon debuting on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform to ramp up production. The frame consists of two pieces of aluminium that are welded together, with the motor and battery concealed inside.
We first spotted a steel singlespeed prototype of the Pressed E-bike back at the Eurobike show back in 2018, and since then it's morphed into a full aluminium ready-to-ride machine with a 5-speed version available too. it weighs in at just 15kg, pretty impressive for an urban e-bike, with leather saddles and handlebar grips for a classy appearance.
As you can see above, the frame is literally two halves pressed together that are then spot welded. Leaos say this is a 'completely new, innovative method of production" and the whole manufacturing process takes place in Bologna. The finish and paintwork are also completed in Italy, making this a 100% Italian job apart from the Chinese motor and German battery system.
The battery from Smart Battery Solutions cleverly slots into the back of the top tube and charges fully in just 1.5 hours, with a class-leading 360Wh to give you plenty of range. Without the battery, the Pressed E-bike weighs in at just 12kg. The rear wheel hub motor, courtesy of Bafang, gives you 250 watts of power with 40Nm, and it's also torque-sensing.
Other spec highlights include a central display with Bluetooth connectivity to the Leaos app, Shimano disc braking, an LED lighting system on the higher spec models and a choice of either sturdy Schwalbe or Continental tyres.
The Pressed E-bike starts from €2,990 in its single speed guise without mudguards, and is €3,235 with guards and a lighting system. The 5-speed version is €3,450, and there are a variety of colourways.
You can register now to sign up for info about Leaos' upcoming crowdfunding campaign, where you'll be able to pre-order Pressed e-bikes at discounts of up to 40%. Head over to the Leaos website here.
What do you think, are you im-Pressed? Let us know in the comments!