Tenways unveils its first electric cargo bike with a big bucket, a Bafang mid-motor and indicators

Dutch e-bike brand Tenways has launched its first electric cargo bike, the Cargo One. It’s a front-loading design, with a shock resistance EPP cargo bucket (or box) for you to fit family members or other cargo in. If you’re unfamiliar with Tenways, we’ve tested a few of their urban electric bikes like the CGO800S and CGO600 and found them to be great value bikes with plenty to offer.
The Cargo One is priced from €4,999 - and unfortunately yes that’s just in Euros for now. UK riders can’t purchase one just yet.
The spec list does however suggest reasonable value compared to some other, bigger names, if it does eventually make it over here.
Tenways says that the Cargo One is there to cater to a wide audience, and although not the most expensive e-cargo you’ll find, it said to offer a “luxurious” ride, ideal for “busy families seeking a convenient and enjoyable ride.”
Practically speaking, it comes with 250kg of carrying capacity, a Bafang M600 mid-drive motor, and Enviolo stepless shifting hub gears. The battery is a whopping 960Wh and there's a Gates carbon belt drive to minimise maintenance.
The cargo box has an 800-litre capacity and is fitted with five-point seatbelts. Daytime running lights built into the box double as indicators.
The Cargo One also features Tektro four-pot hydraulic disc brakes, Schwalbe Big Ben tyres and a front suspension fork. It will come with just the one step-through frame size, but like most e-cargo bikes it has adjustable handlebars (and adjustable seatpost) to make it easy to switch the position between riders.
Tenways said: “At Tenways, we recognise that high-end family cargo e-bikes can often be financially out of reach for many families. We want to enable them to experience the best of e-biking and its lifestyle benefits with a ride that offers exceptional quality at a more affordable price.”
As we said above, it’s unfortunately not available in the UK just yet – but we’re hoping 'yet' is the operative word in that sentence.
