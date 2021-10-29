‘Temporary pause’ to Peterborough e-bike scheme due to persistent vandalism

Voi Technology has temporarily paused its Peterborough e-bike share operation as a result of persistent vandalism.
Voi’s Cambridge e-scooter operation began in October 2020 and e-bikes with numberplates were then added in Cambridge and Peterborough in January of this year.
There have been 129 e-bikes for public hire across Peterborough, but multiple instances of vandalism have resulted in thousands of pounds of damage to the fleet.
Nathan Ashley, senior public policy manager UK, Ireland & Benelux at VOI, told Peterborough Today: “To protect the safety of our staff, riders and e-bikes we have temporarily suspended our service in Peterborough following persistent acts of vandalism.
“We’re incredibly disappointed that the actions of a few are tarnishing the overwhelmingly positive experience that many people have using our service, especially with COP26 around the corner highlighting the importance of how we can all contribute to tackling climate change.
“We urge anyone with information to please contact the Police or Crimestoppers anonymously. We do not tolerate criminality and are working closely with the police, and other local stakeholders, to ensure we can reintroduce this flexible and environmentally-friendly way to travel as soon as possible.”
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority, added: “The decision by Voi to temporarily pause the e-bike scheme in Peterborough is disappointing but understandable. There have been multiple reports of vandalism to the city’s stock of e-bikes over the last few months, which are currently being looked into by the police.
“The e-bike scheme in the city has been extremely well received. We have had 129 e-bikes across the city for hire and since January riders have replaced nearly 4,000 short car journeys, cycling almost 35,000 km. That’s prevented harmful air pollution and saved nearly three tonnes of CO2 that would have been emitted had the journeys been made by car.
“We’re working with Voi to find a solution to this current challenge, and remain committed to providing active travel solutions, like e-bikes, for Peterborough residents to use.”
The region’s micro-mobility scheme has only recently been extended and expanded with e-bikes being made available in market towns and other rural areas to provide an alternative mode of transport to the car.