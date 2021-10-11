Cambridge’s e-bike and e-scooter share scheme has been extended and expanded

Cambridge’s micro-mobility scheme has been extended and expanded. Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has voted to introduce Voi’s e-bikes beyond Cambridge and Peterborough and has also extended the trial for another six months.
Voi’s Cambridge e-scooter operation began in October 2020 in what was initially slated to be a 12-month trial. E-bikes (with numberplates) were then added for Cambridge and Peterborough in January of this year.
Cambridge News reports that the 300 e-bikes in use have so far covered 65,975km.
The Combined Authority said that e-bikes would now become available in market towns and other rural areas to provide an alternative mode of transport to the car.
Jack Samler, General Manager at Voi UK and Ireland, commented: “It has been a pleasure to work with the Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority to bring our e-scooters and e-bikes to the region so more people can ditch their cars in favour of more sustainable modes of transport. So far over 342,000 e-scooter and e-bike rides have been taken in the region reducing an estimated 109,000 short car trips.
“We are delighted to see our trial period extended and we are committed to delivering a service that continues to benefit everyone in the local community while continuing to have the safety of our riders, pedestrians, and all other road users as our top priority.”
Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: “It’s important that we all change the way we think about local transport options and the use of an e-bike and e-scooter could, where appropriate, provide a valuable ultra-low emission alternative for the first and last mile of our journeys.
“As a children’s doctor, I know the effects that air pollution has on young people’s health, and I’ve been shocked to see Cambridge city giving warnings for people exercising outside due to the levels of air pollution.
"I’m committed to finding solutions that will improve air quality, particularly within our towns and cities. And I’m convinced that electric modes of transport, like e-bikes and e-scooters, provide the key as we look to not only reduce the impact on our climate, but to improve the health of people living in this region.
“We will of course be looking into concerns around public safety issues raise and the need for greater regulation for e-scooters, particularly around pavement riding, parking and street clutter.”