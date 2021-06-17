Maisie Williams, will.i.am and Chance the Rapper invest in Dance e-bike subscription service

Berlin-based e-bike subscription company Dance has attracted a wave of new investors, which includes actress Maisie Williams and music stars will.i.am and Chance the Rapper.
Founded by SoundCloud founders Eric Quidenus-Wahlforss and Alexander Ljung along with the co-founder of Jimdo, Christian Springub, Dance's model is based around encouraging commuters to choose e-bikes as their primary means of transportation.
Subscribers will get a fully assembled "state-of-the-art" e-bike delivered to their doorstep, with maintenance and insurance included for a rolling subscription fee.
The start-up raised €15m last October and after launching a pilot in Berlin, it now appears to be attracting a few well-known names ahead of a wider roll-out.
"At Dance, we believe cities of the future can be more liveable, but we can only achieve that reality with a widespread movement," said Quidenus-Wahlforss. "With the addition of more investors, it's clear other pioneers believe in our mission.
“Dance is proud to work with luminaries across industries, countries and backgrounds to design communities around people, not cars."
Julian Hönig, who spent a decade on Apple’s design team as well as at Audi and Lamborghini, is working closely with the founders on the next generation of the company’s e-bikes.
“During the pandemic, we saw just how beautiful cities could be with fewer cars on streets,” he said. “Dance’s intentional and elegant approach to e-bikes is compelling for the future of sustainable transportation. It has been fulfilling to work with the team to design vehicles that can bring joy and connection to something as simple as a morning commute.”