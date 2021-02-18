Revel launches $99 a month e-bike subscription service - but you'll need to be in New York

New York electric moped rental firm, Revel, has now launched a monthly subscription service for e-bikes. Coast by Revel will cost $99 per month, for which users will get the use of an e-bike, charger and lock, plus a repairs and maintenance service.
The Verge reports that Revel launched an electric scooter share scheme in New York in 2018 and has since expanded into other US cities.
CEO and co-founder, Frank Reig, said that e-bikes were a logical next step.
“Revel’s mission is to electrify cities and our e-bike subscription program is the next piece of the puzzle,” he said. “We’re excited to give more New Yorkers the experience of e-bike ownership without the hassles and to roll out our third product in our hometown.”
At the heart of the project is the firm’s promise of, “all the perks of ownership, with none of the commitments.”
Revel claims it will take care of any normal wear and tear repairs and maintenance within 24 hours. Smaller repairs will be dealt on-site, while for larger jobs they’ll swap the bike.
“We think the subscription model would be really great for people who want all of the benefits and convenience of personal bike ownership but without the hassle of maintenance and repair,” said Revel’s head of micromobility, Anne Emig.
The bikes being used are manufactured by New York City company Wing.
"Wing Bikes designs and manufactures e-bikes that are built for city streets and make cycling easy and fun for urban riders,” said founder Seth Miller. “Revel’s new subscription model expands accessibility even further by lowering the barriers to entry for e-bike use, and we are pleased to partner with them to provide e-bikes to New Yorkers on a month-to-month basis.”
The bikes feature a 550W motor offering 45Nm of torque with a top speed of 20mph. Range is stated as being, “up to 45 miles per charge.”
Revel has also launched an EV charging “Superhub” in Brooklyn, with 30 chargers available to the public 24 hours a day.