Swapfiets and Cyclesheme - quality e-bikes from £27.50 per month

Swapfiets - who offer long term hire of bikes and e-bikes in the London area for a fixed monthly fee - now have their high quality e-bikes available via the Cyclescheme, according to MicromobilityBiz.
If you are eligible (meaning you are in direct employment - not self-employed - and your employer participates in Cyclescheme) this could mean significant savings on the two e-bikes that Swapfiets offers.
The e-bikes
Swapfiets Power 1
Powered by a Shimano E5000 mid-drive, the Power 1 is a single-speed with a decent sized 418Wh battery which should certainly give a few hours riding when coupled with that efficient motor choice. It has low maintenance and practical elements ideal for city riding, including a back pedal coaster rear brake, front carrying rack, lights, mudguards and kickstand. Quoted prices are from £27.50 per month with the maximum 42% tax saving applied, though prices will vary based on individual circumstances.
Swapfiets Power 7
The Power 7, as you can see, has many of the same practical city e-bike features as the Power 1, including a low step frame to make it practical for as many users as possible. However, it gets the slightly more powerful Shimano E6100 mid-drive with a larger 518Wh battery to match. Quoted prices are from £33.60 per month, again with the maximum 42% tax saving applied.
Both e-bikes come with a wheel lock and chain lock and the distinctive front blue tyre that is a feature of all Swapfiets bikes. If you do qualify for the lowest scheme price then there are clearly considerable savings to be had, as non-Cyclescheme prices are £64.90 and £79.90 per month respectively.
Bear in mind you are not just renting a very nice e-bike; maintenance and theft replacement are also included in the above fee.
How to sign up
For the first six months of subscription to a Swapfiets e-bike, simply head over to the Cyclescheme website. You will be paying Cyclescheme for the first six months with the choice of paying Swapfiets directly after this, or keeping on for a further six months with Cyclescheme.
The online process at Cyclescheme includes giving you package options and a 'live' online calculator that shows what the exactly monthly cost will be to you for your chosen package. Your employer will also need to approve the chosen package.
Swapfiets are going places
Swapfiets were founded in 2014 and claim to be the world’s first ‘bicycle as a service’ company, saying they offer a service ‘part way between bicycle sharing and owning a bicycle.’
We have previously covered how Swapfiets stack up against the long term leasing competition in the UK, their recent e-bike proficiency trial and their approach to environmental and social responsibility.
Having started in Amsterdam, Swapfiets now also operate in Germany, Belgium, Denmark, France and Italy, as well as London, and boast 300,000 plus members.