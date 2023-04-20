Swapfiets to trial ‘UK’s first e-cycling proficiency course’

Dutch bike subscription company Swapfiets has announced what it says is the UK’s first e-cycling proficiency course, which will be trialled in Shoreditch, London, later this month.
The move follows a national survey of 2,000 people conducted by the company which found that while 30% of adults aim to cycle more, 67% don’t feel confident cycling in a town or city centre.
Richard Burger, co-founder and director of sustainability at Swapfiets, said: “We’ve seen a huge rise in cyclists in London over the past couple of years. However, with such a high percentage of people scared to get on two wheels in the city, our London E-Cycling School felt like the perfect solution. Who knows how to better cycle in a city centre than us, the Dutch?
“Riding in any major city can often feel daunting due to busy roads, buses, and complex road layouts. By preparing our cyclists with the skills necessary to navigate the city, we hope to give people the power to own the city with confidence.”
The e-cycling proficiency course is being trialled on April 29 from 11am-3pm in Shoreditch, and people can sign up to the whole course or specific classes, free of charge, here.
Swapfiets says the one-day course is its version of the national CBT course required by motorcyclists to become road legal drivers. It will be run by cycling safety professionals and consists of a range of three class levels, catering to beginners, intermediates, and advanced riders.
Beginner Basics is aimed at those who are either new to cycling or haven’t cycled since childhood. Swapfiets says participants will learn basic skills including how to set off, pedal, slow down and stop (including looking behind, cycling one handed, turning and controlling speed).
The Intermediate Intelligence session will see participants riding on quiet local roads and aims to help them cycle safely and responsibly; identify and respond to hazards; and manage risks. The company says participants will learn how to start and stop on-road journeys and maintain suitable riding positions; how to share the road and communicate with other road users; and how to negotiate junctions.
Advanced Assessment will focus primarily on London’s busy roads with riders following instructors in groups of five. Skills learnt will include how to cooperate with and respect other road users, how to cycle on multi-lane roads, how to filter alongside and pass queuing traffic, and how to navigate roundabouts, junctions and traffic lights.
