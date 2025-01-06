Ad header

“Chaos could be coming our way” – Adrian Chiles asks whether e-bikes are “a new menace in need of tighter regulation” on BBC Panorama

by Jan 6 2025
11 comments
Let he who has never favoured the more dramatic headline option cast the first stone. History suggested that the latest Panorama episode, E-Bikes: The Battle For Our Streets, wouldn’t be quite as sensationalist as its title suggested. Did that prove to be the case?

The premise of the episode basically boils down to Adrian Chiles asking whether electric bikes are, “a new menace in need of tighter regulation?”

Chiles is an interesting choice to front a programme like this, having previously expressed his distaste in a Guardian column in which he baulked at the price of e-cargo bikes.  

Having said that parents would need to be “super fit” to convey children in such machines in that column, he begins the Panorama programme by riding an e-bike and concluding that they’re, “almost too easy to get used to,” on the basis that “the electric motor’s doing the hard work.”

The first third of the programme then runs through various familiar complaints. We see two people on the same bike. We learn that some pedestrians feel threatened. Chiles makes a point of mentioning the existence of faster e-bikes.

Dr Alex Nurse from the University of Liverpool gets to make the case in favour: an e-bike’s an affordable, lightweight, low pollution, active form of transportation that’s quicker than walking, yet it doesn’t demand harder efforts of the rider – ideal for commuting, essentially.

After footage of wheelieing youngsters riding electric motorbikes with pedals, Chiles rides his own motorbike to a bit of private woodland “somewhere near Bicester” to take a look at an array of e-bikes that span a “varying range of illegality”.

It is at this point, nine minutes in, that our man – perhaps belatedly – brings us up to (ahem) speed with the rules and regs of e-bikes.

"The law says you've got to be at least 14 to ride an e-bike and for it to be road legal, it can’t have a motor more powerful than 250W. And that motor should only work while you’re pedalling, not by pressing a button.”

Testing the illegal bikes, Chiles says, “I’m torn between thinking, ‘Blimey, this is fun – I wish I had one of these when I was a kid,’ to thinking, ‘Hmm, bit dangerous in the wrong hands.’”

He then sets the requirements for riding a moped – registration plate, insurance – against the requirements for riding an e-bike at, “exactly the same speed,” suggesting that, “you don’t have to wear a helmet, you don’t have to have any insurance or anything.”

This is, at best, misleading because of course the lesser legal requirements for riding a 25km/h e-bike simply do not apply to bikes capable of faster speeds.

“When they’re so close to each other in speed, it seems bonkers,” concludes Chiles about his own comparison – which is correct and precisely why the actual real-life laws in this country already reflect that.

After flagging a website that suggests an illegally powerful e-bike could be bought through a Cycle to Work scheme, Chiles heads to Switzerland to find out what happens when someone on an e-bike crashes.

Somewhat confusingly, the first bit of footage shows a crash test dummy on a bike getting utterly obliterated by a car. Next we see one getting doored at the 15.5mph legal e-bike limit. After that, it’s a parent crash test dummy and its poor little crash test dummy infant ploughing straight into the back of a car on an e-cargo bike.

Thomas Shob of the Baloise Group insurance firm describes the common injuries for e-bike riders and pedestrians involved in collisions. Chiles says the severity of injuries is no surprise given that e-bikes are bigger (true), heavier (also broadly true) and faster (entirely untrue, unless you’re conflating legal e-bikes with illegal ones – which by this point seems to be the case).

Attention then shifts to Rochester where 91-year-old Jim Blackwood died from internal injuries after being hit by someone riding an e-bike on the pavement.

A bit of vox popping in Birmingham flags this scenario as a major concern – “they go on pavements,” says one man.

Other gripes include, “they’re almost like electric motorbikes,” and, “where most people on bikes will go slowly around people, they tend to go fast and you can’t hear them because they’re electric.”

This then moves us on to delivery riders. Surveying the city centre, Chiles doesn’t think that many of the e-bikes he sees look legal.

The charity Electrical Safety First believes delivery services should be made to take responsibility and liability for the e-bikes operated by their riders. One rider, Josh, tells Chiles that you have to send a picture of your bike when you register with Deliveroo, but there are no spot checks and there is little to no oversight from any of the other firms.

Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats all told Panorama that they take action if riders break the law or company rules.

Enforcement, eh? Seems worth mentioning.

Sure enough, we see members of City of London cycle team stopping cyclists and testing bikes, including one that can be powered by a throttle alone, rendering it illegal. It is duly seized.

> City of London's cycle team seizing almost one illegal e-bike or e-scooter a day

Over footage of a police car pursuing someone on a motorbike with pedals, Chiles informs us that “e-bikes” are increasingly being used in “all sorts of crime.”

Sergeant Stuart Ford says it’s “definitely become a transport of choice for criminals now.” Cheap, nippy and manoeuvrable – you can see why.

Clearly there are specific issues which nebulous questioning and imprecise categorisation won’t do much to resolve. Maybe we're biased but "What can we do about e-bikes?" and "What can we do about illegal e-bikes?" are not to us the same question.

Asked the rather broad brush question of how it planned to tackle the boom in e-bikes, the Department for Transport told Panorama it was giving local leaders greater powers to control e-bike rental schemes as well as working with police to tackle anti-social use of them.

Ask a vague question, get a largely irrelevant answer.

Chiles says some cyclists, pedestrians and motorists are asking for tougher regulation and the Telegraph’s Stephen Bird wants someone to “take a proper look at it”.

Dr Nurse, meanwhile, thinks the answer is going to be segregated, dedicated infrastructure so that e-bikes can stay in bike lanes.

For his part, Chiles says he can see the benefits of e-bikes, but “in the absence of clear, enforceable rules, chaos could be coming our way.”

> Electric bikes and UK law

Alex Bowden

Alex has been editor of ebiketips since 2021, switching to a world with motors after seven years working on sister site road.cc, where he contributed news, reviews and the occasional feature. These days he combines his road riding with electric bike testing and a dash of ongoing cricket writing (his first book's due out in 2025).

11 comments

5 hours 21 min ago

It's a case of very little enforcement. I ride the excellent-ish cycleways system in Milton Keynes (Redways) and in any one journey, see several illegal e-bikes, or emopeds, plus numerous illegal scooters. I have had several near misses in the last couple of years, having to steer my bike into the bushes to avoid being hit at 30 mph ! I have not seen any police presence on the Redway since the late 1990s, just cops in cars on the road. Zero enforcement here 

7 hours 20 min ago

Well, Panorama was even worse than I expected.  Almost completely negative, totally unbalanced and biased.  No authoritative voices, just a Telegraph reporter adopting the Farage trick of just asking questions about how many people are killed by ebikes.  No attempt to put the risks into context or compare and contrast with the risks from motor vehicles.  Nobody from a cycling organisation, almost no facts, and lots of opinion and assumption.  A single bloke interviewed for ten seconds saying how good they are, all the rest was negative.  I'll be submitting a complaint on the grounds of lack of balance, bias and anything else I can find in the BBC editorial guidelines.  After what must be thousands of articles about electric cars, obesity, health, pollution and congestion (all of which are tackled by ebikes) all they can come up with is this trash.

8 hours 45 min ago

To be fair, nothing raised in the programme was wrong. Sensationalised, perhaps.  But illegal E "motor" bikes and badly ridden e hire bikes are an issue.  I personally know of 3 analog riders who have serious injuries caused by collisions with these vehicles.  Yes it almost pales into insignificance compared to the toll from cars, HGVs etc, but that doesn't make it right and the perception is applied to all users of two wheels by those that they come into contact with.

9 hours 9 min ago

[Snip]

"The law says you've got to be at least 14 to ride an e-bike and for it to be road legal, it can’t have a motor more powerful than 250W. And that motor should only work while you’re pedalling, not by pressing a button.”

[Snip]

[Snip]

For his part, Chiles says he can see the benefits of e-bikes, but “in the absence of clear, enforceable rules, chaos could be coming our way.”

[Snip]

 

So ... he tells us the Law and then states that there aren't any? 

Hmm... seems somewhat ... contradictory... to me.

Cynical bastard that I am thinks that not going through the law until later in the show is a deliberate mechanism to hide the fact that there are Laws, and the closing statement makes the viewer completely forget that the Laws were gone through earlier.

Given that the program is likely to be watched by the anti-cyclist knuckle-draggers, I wonder if my cynicism is misplaced.

 

9 hours 31 min ago

I feel a complaint coming on.  The BBC are famous for their anti-bike bias and this is just another example.  They have had thousands of articles about electric cars, but none of them have focussed mainly on the risks they pose, a much greater risk than legal ebikes.

Neither have I seen/heard anything positive about ebikes from the BBC ever, despite the incredible benefits, just this piss poor piece of click bait, designed to foment argument and disagreement.

10 hours 52 min ago

Think I'll make it my New Year Resolution not to watch this sort of crap.

11 hours 27 min ago

From one of the local to me shops on your where to buy e-bikes which offers a de restrcting service for off road private land use of course.

"“Remember, with great power comes great responsibility!!!!” If you decide to de-restrict your eBike, please be careful and always follow the Highway Code." ???

 

12 hours 21 min ago

An e-bike with a throttle is not illegal if it is from 2016 or earlier.

14 hours 12 min ago

JFC.  How low has the award winning Panorama sunk if its using scrapings from the bottom of the journalistic barrel like Chiles?   Stick to your pointless Guardian opinion column you useless numpty.

14 hours 24 min ago

Betteridge's law applies here

14 hours 38 min ago

You can take the reporter out of the News of the World, but you can't take the News of the World out of the reporter.

Still, I'm sure the famous BBC Balance™ means there will be a programme on at the same time next week, entitled Cars: The Battle For Our Streets, in which the motorcar is portrayed as a "menace" for 27 of the 29-minute runtime.

