Stromer launch a 'beginner speed pedelec'

Premium Swiss brand Stromer only make speed pedelecs (which can power you along at up to 28mph) and they also use only rear hub motors. That's unusual as the majority of very fast and powerful e-bikes use mid-drive motors. If that wasn't enough to make them stand out from the crowd, their latest launch sees the innovative Pinion gearbox added as an option for their ST2 model.
So what’s a Pinion gearbox? If you are familiar with hub gears you'll understand the advantages of fully-enclosed gear systems – namely low maintenance and protection from damage – but in the Pinion’s case the gears are located around the pedal axle in a metal alloy case. (It looks rather like a mid-drive.)
On the Stromer ST2 the casing houses six gears bathed in oil which only needs changing annually and comes with a five year warranty.
The ST2 Pinion gains an updated rear hub motor and an adjustable handlebar stem. There are also high-volume Pirelli tires, and the option to include a suspension fork and suspension seat. So, on top of that superbly low mainteance and easy to use gearing (you can change gears whilst stationary) it's clear just why Stromer are calling this a 'beginner' speed pedelec.
The standard frame integrated battery has 655Wh of capacity. The price may not be what those new to the e-bike world expect however, with ST2 Pinion prices starting at 6,890 euros.
At the time of writing, major UK stockist of Stromer e-bikes, Urban E-bikes, didn't have the ST2 Pinion in - though that may change.
As in much of the rest of Europe, 28mph capable speed pedelecs are legislatively distinct from 'normal' 15.5mph e-bikes and categorised as L1e-B electric vehicles. This is a moped sub-category that allows motors up to 4Kw output and assisted speeds up to 28mph. (You can find more information in our guide to the various types of light electric vehicle).
It's also important to note the extra red tape and cost involved in getting a speed pedelec on UK roads. (They are not allowed in bike lanes.)