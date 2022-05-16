Specialized is launching an e-cargo bike sub-brand called Globe

Specialized has announced a new sub-brand called Globe that will focus on utility e-bikes and e-cargo bikes. The aim is to start taking orders later this year with deliveries starting in early 2023. It’ll be a US launch initially.
Explaining the concept, a Specialized spokesperson said: “Most everyday car trips are short, joyless, and bad for your wallet and the planet. Globe is an extension of the Specialized brand that will focus on bringing more fun to local living while reducing the number of car, truck, and SUV trips needed for everyday transportation.”
Details are pretty scant, but it’s clear the emphasis will be on practicality. That means the Globe bikes will be distinct from the brand’s Turbo line of e-bikes.
“Globe is separate from Turbo and Turbo isn’t going anywhere,” Globe boss Saul Leiken told The Verge. “Specialized continues to invest in both e-bike experiences.”
The announcement says that, “Globe will serve riders with a growing number of everyday high performance EVs and the accessories that go with them,” adding that the bikes will be, “built to move you, your family, and your things.”
Expanding on this, Leiken said: “Cargo and kid-carrying are two of many uses for Globe, as we’re taking the concept of ‘everything bikes’ quite literally. Globe isn’t boxed into any particular rider experience.”
That’s about all we know so far, although the statement does have a bit of a dig at some future rivals by emphasising that the new brand will exploit Specialized’s existing partnerships with independent local bike shops, “who don’t currently benefit from the growth of direct-to-consumer exclusive brands.”