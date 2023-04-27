So what's with these £1,449 e-bike cranks? (+ more tech from The Cycle Show)

The Cycle Show has often been a place where brands show off some of their best tech and have the opportunity to talk to customers, retailers and media about the latest and greatest in their product lines. The 2023 edition was no different, with the usual suspects like Bosch and Fazua there showing off their latest updates, but we delved a bit deeper and found some hidden e-bike related gems. We also picked out 9 great e-bikes from the show and did a round-up of those earlier in the week.
Cane Creek Electric Wings
Ever wished your eMTB cranks were a bit more durable, a lot lighter and way more expensive? Then this offering from Cane Creek will whet your appetite. For £1,449, you can purchase the Cane Creek Electric Wings – a pair of 3D printed titanium cranks that weigh a mere 383 grams.
According to Cane Creek, standard eMTB cranks are more prone to pedal strikes, and this is alleviated by the Electric Wings’ reduction of “overhang” beyond the pedal insert. They’re also claimed to be as light as carbon fibre eMTB cranks but the titanium retains an excellent stiffness to weight ratio.
The idea behind using titanium? Because carbon fibre is more prone to losing its integrity when “taking a beating on rough terrain.” The tagline is “break rocks – not cranks” so for those riders who enjoy riding over rocks and more technical trails, the Electric Wings have been designed for you.
They’re 165mm in length, and are compatible with Bafang, Brose, Fazua, Bosch, Panasonic, Yamaha and TQ motors. The cranks also come with a five-year warranty.
E-bike saddles
In the e-bike world, there are a lot of products that make the cynics say, ‘really?’ And for them, e-bike specific saddles may be another product worth questioning. Nevertheless, there seems to be a market for them, and as such there were a few e-bike specific saddles on display at The Cycle Show from Ergon, Selle Italia and Fizik.
First up is the Terra Aidon from Fizik, an eMTB saddle designed specifically for use with full-suspension eMTBs. The X1 model (seen here), is available in both 145mm and 160mm widths, costs £169.99 and is part of a newer range of short-nosed saddles. The idea being that a shorter saddle means the rider feels more planted and thus enhances stability on the bike. There’s also a rise at the back of the saddle which apparently helps riders to keep their position when they’re climbing – particularly when your e-bike’s motor kicks in.
The Ergon SM E MTB was next, designed for eMTB riders who enjoy a bit of climbing on their bikes and who are sat for longer periods. The SM E MTB also uses a raised rear to help with support, and it is available in both men’s and women’s designs and sizes S/M and M/L. The SM E-Mountain Pro Men model costs £109.99.
Finally, the Selle Italia range. They currently have three e-bike saddles, each for different riding styles. So for aggressive racing positions they have the On Athletic, for more upright riding there is the On Moderate, and then the sit up and beg riders have the On Relaxed. Each cost £79.99, and use the elevated rear design to avoid sliding. These saddles come with a rubberised handle so when you’re walking your e-bike around, it’s easier to manoeuvre.
AMS E-bike frame guard
Particularly for MTB riders, protecting your frame from stone chips and cable rub is key to keeping it looking brand new. And if you ride an eMTB, All Mountain Style now has an option for your likely chunkier frame. It’s a universal fit, and offers full frame protection (think the stays, main triangle, etc.) Currently it’s only available in a Honeycomb design, and costs £81.