How does an e-bike saddle differ from a conventional saddle? Selle Royal takes on “the evolving ergonomics of e-biking”

Selle Royal has released the ON saddle with three options intended to suit the ergonomics of different e-bike riding positions.
‘How does an e-bike saddle differ from a conventional bike saddle?’ you may be wondering. We are too. You’re just sat there pedalling in both cases, after all.
Well it’s safe to say this is not some wild reinvention of the wheel/saddle scenario. It’s more about tweaking the characteristics to suit how a given saddle will most likely be used.
Riding position is one key element, which is why Selle have come up with three different options: Athletic, for cyclists who sit on the saddle at 45 degrees; Moderate (60 degrees); and Relaxed (upright). The firm’s previous e-bike saddle, eZone, was only available in the middle format.
Brand manager Roberto Bucci explained: “There is no such a thing as a typical e-bike, let alone a typical e-bike rider. It’s now possible to choose from a range of e-bikes just as broad as non-electric bikes, encompassing urban, cargo and hybrid bikes through to trekking and mountain bikes.
“Whereas eZone was only available in the Moderate riding position favoured by urban e-bike riders, the development of ON is Selle Royal’s response to the explosion of choice in the e-bike landscape. We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy riding their e-bike in comfort, whatever their sitting position.”
That still doesn’t sound very e-bikey though. That particular aspect only really becomes apparent in some of the smaller details.
The saddles boast what Selle bill as a wave-shaped ‘E-Fit’ design they say will help riders find the correct riding position. This includes an elevated rear section to prevent riders from sliding backwards when shifting between different power modes.
They also feature ‘E-Grip’ – an integrated, soft touch handle to aid with manoeuvring a heavy e-bike when on foot.
Other than that, the saddles employ Royalgel™, Selle Royal’s patented technology that is designed to absorb pressure and distribute it across the saddle surface and the intriguingly labelled Royal Vacuum, which turns out to be just a means of sealing the saddle to prevent water getting in.
They have an integrated clip system as well so that you can attach the brand’s saddle accessories.
The saddles are available now with an RRP of £79.99.