Shimano launches two new electric bike mid-drive motors, but where do they sit in the brand’s hierarchy?

Shimano has released two brand new electric bike motors: the EP5 and E5100. According to Shimano, they “provide a mix of reliable performance, outstanding value and innovative technology.” But where do they sit in the hierarchy of the brand’s mid-drive systems? And what sort of bikes can we expect to see them on?
The new systems
First up let’s take a look at what Shimano’s new systems offer. It looks like they’re aiming at urban and active style e-bikes with the EP5 and E5100 drive units. The EP5 has a max torque rating of 60Nm and weighs 3kg, while the E5100 has a maximum torque output of 50Nm and weighs 2.4kg.
The EP5 system can also utilise Shimano’s ‘Auto Shift’ feature, which has been a feature of some of the Shimano STEPS units since 2016. Shimano says that this unit operates with “remarkable quietness,” and is about “achieving the ideal balance between human and electric assistance.” If it were lighter, we’d say it might be a competitor against something like the TQ-HPR50 system, which is often seen on lightweight eMTBs and also aims to develop that natural ride feel on the trail.
The E5100 system weighs 2.4kg, and is an upgraded version of the E5000, which is Shimano’s more entry-level urban oriented mid-drive option. Again, it can utilise the automatic shifting feature, but only on internal gear hub bikes.
Where do they sit in the hierarchy?
If we look at the current offerings from Shimano in the urban and active ranges, by which we mean commuter bikes, urban and city bikes and possibly gravel or e-road bikes, then they’re the most accessible options yet.
In the case of the EP5 unit, there is the EP6, which we’ve just tested on the Cairn BRAVe 2.0 (look out for the review coming this weekend) which sits above it and puts out a maximum of 85Nm torque. It weighs 2.9kg, so not a massive weight reduction, but can also be used with Auto Shift or Free Shift.
Above that, there is the EP801 – the EP801 is the newer version of the EP800, and weighs 2.6kg, and offers a maximum torque of 85Nm. It’s most often seen on eMTBs and even some e-cargo bikes, and can use Auto and Free Shift technologies. For the E5100, there is the E6100 and E7000 to contend with. Both put out a maximum of 60Nm torque, and the E5100 weighs almost 500g less than the other options.
So what bikes will we be seeing the new motors on?
For now, Shimano remains tight lipped, but they’re certainly aiming at lighter weight, urban electric bikes by the looks of things. The E5100 is certainly lighter than its predecessors and other models in the urban/active range, but the EP5 isn't, and it lacks the top-end torque of the EP6 and EP8.
With this in mind, these motors could be used on a range of bikes, from e-commuters to maybe even e-gravel bikes. Shimano talks about them being accessible, so we can assume these are going to be more cost-effective than the EP6+ models. So perhaps they'll be suited to more affordable e-bikes in the future.