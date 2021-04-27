Shimano launches two new drive units for e-cargo bikes

Shimano has updated its EP8 and E6100 e-bike systems for use with cargo bikes. Both drive units will be compatible with the firm’s 630Wh, 514Wh and 408Wh batteries and will be out this summer.
The two mid-motors, known as DU-EP800-CRG and DU-E6100-CRG, have been given new firmware settings optimised for moving heavy loads (up to 250kg).
As with Shimano’s other urban e-bike drive units, both models offer Eco, Normal (or Trail) and High (or Boost) modes. You also get a battery-conserving Eco mode, plus a Walk Assist mode that will help you move and manoeuvre what might potentially be a very heavy bike when you’re not riding.
Shimano says the firmware changes basically boil down to ensuring the units reach their maximum output torque at much lower rider pedalling torque inputs.
The DU-EP800-CRG has a maximum output torque of 85Nm, which is achievable in both Boost and Trail modes.
The DU-E6100-CRG is slightly bigger than the EP800-CRG with maximum output torque of 60Nm.
Both units are compatible with Shimano gearing systems, such as Nexus Internal Hub Gears or derailleur/cassettes as well as all the firm’s braking systems that are approved for use on cargo bikes.
When combined with a Di2 internal gear hub, users can also benefit from Start mode, which will drop you down to your preferred gear for setting off and automatic shifting, which will change gear when you reach optimum pedal pressure and speed.