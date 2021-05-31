Ad header

Shanghai traffic police launch educational anime for e-bike riders

May 31 2021
No phones, no rain protection, no non-stop horn blaring…

Shanghai e-bike riders are now sufficiently great in number that local traffic police have seen fit to produce an educational anime reminding them what they should and shouldn’t do when out on the roads.

The animation focuses on some sort of deer who is repeatedly stopped by a giant hand for committing various infractions.

Riders are reminded that helmets are compulsory and that they shouldn’t hold a phone while riding.

More surprisingly, they’re informed that horns shouldn’t be sounded “non-stop”. (Is this a big problem in Shanghai? Are e-bike riders particularly guilty of this? More so than drivers?)

We also discover that e-bikes used for food and parcel deliveries are required to have specific plates. (China implemented stricter e-bike regulations back in 2019 an all e-bikes must have some kind of number plate.)

You’re also barred from adding any kind of cover to your e-bike to protect you from rain or sun.

“Show your love for Shanghai by being a responsible traffic participants” reads the delightfully translated closing message.

You can watch the video at shine.cn.

