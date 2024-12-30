Second-hand converted e-bike combined with generic charger caused explosion that destroyed family home days before Christmas

Fewer than 10 days before Christmas, London Fire Brigade were called to a fire caused by a second-hand converted electric bike battery exploding whilst it was charging. The fire took place in Catford, in south east London on Saturday 14 December, with three people inside the house when it began.
The fire serves as a reminder to those looking for cheap e-bike deals to be wary when buying online and/or second-hand. Deputy Assistant Commissioner for LFB, Richard Field, said that they knew the bike was on charge at the time of the fire, and that the charger was "generic and not specific to the battery pack."
Catford electric bike battery fire
The bike itself had been "purchased second-hand from an online marketplace," LFB confrmed.
"E-bikes are one of London’s fastest-growing fire risks." Field continued, "with a fire on average once every other day. The stark reality is that some of these vehicles are proving to be incredibly dangerous and are at greater risk of malfunctioning, particularly if they’ve been modified, fitted or converted with second-hand products or if the batteries are used with the incorrect chargers.
“We always recommend purchasing items from a reputable high-street seller where, at this time, a product is more likely to meet safety standards."
From the LFB report, we understand that the e-bike was charging on the first floor of the house when the battery exploded, causing the fire to start. It quickly spread, with most of the first floor and loft conversion damaged or destroyed.
House destroyed days before Christmas
Three people were inside the house at the time of the fire, with one person escaping through the front door, but two others were blocked from exiting the loft by the fire. They both climbed through a skylight window to the roof. One occupant fell and was discovered by the firefighters in the garden, and the other was rescued via a ladder. Thankfully, although the injuries received were serious, none were life-changing at the time of writing.
Whilst this is another dangerous incident involving an e-bike battery, it is important to note that this was a generic, non-manufacturer branded charger used with the converted e-bike.
It's incredibly important when purchasing something as potentially volatile as a lithium-ion battery, to ensure that it has been produced to a high standard and that you charge it accordingly to the manufacturer's recommendations.
The LFB recommends keeping e-bikes or e-scooters outside where possible, and if they must be inside, then keep them away from escape routes. Additionally, don't leave them unattended when charging, particularly overnight.