Riese and Muller launch not-so-long john e-cargo bike – the Carrie

Premium German e-bike brand Riese & Muller has added another electric cargo bike to its stable, this time an ‘entry-level’ long john option called the Carrie. We’re putting ‘entry-level’ in quotation marks because the price of the Carrie starts at £5,469.
The Carrie joins other front-loading models like the Load, and Packster, both of which we have reviewed – so if you’re keen to see what the usual Riese & Muller e-cargo quality is like, have a read.
The smallest e-cargo in the portfolio
The Carrie is a long john by design, which means it comes with a front box within which you can load things. It is however the brand's shortest long john e-cargo model by 35cm – with a total length of 2.09m. The Transporter 65 is the next shortest.
It comes with two box variants to choose from: the Standard Basic Box or the Flex Box. The Basic box has internal dimensions of 30 x 45cm, while the Flex Box opens out wider, extending the width enoguh to carry two children. It can be retrofitted if you go with the Basic Box to begin with and later change your mind.
There are also accessories like child seats; a headrest for the seats; and a child cover to protect from rain or sun.
There’s a maximum carrying capacity of 200kg including the bike and rider, while the box itself can hold up to 80kg. If you need more room for cargo, then the rear rack can be used to either carry a child or items up to 27kg in weight.
Specifications
At £5,469 this is not a cheap e-cargo bike, and to say it’s entry level is a little questionable, not just because of the cost, but also because of the specification level. The Carries uses a Bosch Performance Line motor and a PowerPack battery. You can choose between a 545Wh or 725Wh option for the latter, which is externally mounted to the bike’s frame.
Additionally, there are two gearing choices: the Touring, which uses a 10-speed derailleur gear, or the Vario, which uses an Enviolo gear hub and belt drive. Display options include the Purion 200 or the Intuvia 100.
To us, none of these options feels particularly cheap or ‘entry-level’, so perhaps it would be more appropriate to apply a mid-range tag (although some could argue it’s still better equipped than many mid-range options elsewhere).
Extra features
The Carrie comes with an optional suspension seat post for added comfort, and thanks to adjustability in the seat post and stem, Riese & Muller says the bike will fit riders between 1.5-2m in height. It will also be available in three colours: aqua, anise and shadow.
Interestingly, 81% of the frame is apparently made from recycled aluminium. The brand claims doing this means it only uses 5% of the energy normally required to extract primary aluminium.
Furthermore, all the textiles are made from recycled materials and there is even a new in-house repair service for items like the child cover or rain cover should they get ripped or damaged.
You can find more information and configurations on the Riese & Muller website, and the Carrie should be available from dealers in May 2024.