Ridley launches first electric urban bike, the Urbx

Belgian bike brand Ridley has launched its first urban electric bike, called the Urbx. Urbx stands for urban exploring, and is pitched as the “ideal bike for the modern city dweller.” Prices for the Urbx start at £2,199, and there is a choice of frame style available.
The launch comes a year after the ‘Belgian Cycling Factory’, the parent company of Ridley and Eddy Merckx announced €15 million worth of investment into electric bike production.
Not just a bike, but a “lifestyle on wheels”
The Urbx is Ridley’s first foray into the world of electric urban bikes, and it’s an interesting price point for the manufacturer to hit, as a brand that usually produces more high-end, premium bikes.
There are two frame styles to choose from: the Mixte or the Gent, the Mixte is the frame with the lower step, and the Gent is the traditional diamond shape. We have it on good authority though that being a ‘gent’ isn’t a pre-requisite to riding that particular frame style.
Ridley has used Ergon finishing kit in the form of grips and saddle, and the brand claims the saddle and handlebars were designed with “maximum comfort in mind”, based on “feedback from various users.”
The drive system
The Urbx uses Bafang’s G310 hub-drive motor. This offers up to 30Nm of torque, which might not sound like a great deal, but Ridley assures us that these bikes “do not need the most powerful motor”, instead focusing on a more “natural riding experience.” The 360Wh battery has a claimed range of up to 80km, which Ridley says helps to balance weight, power and capacity.
To make it even more urban friendly, you’ll find mudguards, a rear rack and lights integrated into the seat post and handlebars. You can also choose between a belt drive or derailleur setup.
The spec
Three sizes are available, S, M and L for the higher tube version, and the step-through design in S and M. Both offer the choice of single-speed belt drive or Shimano 10-speed Deore groupset. The Urbx uses an aluminium frame and carbon fork combination.
Prices start from £2,199 putting it in the entry to mid-level urban e-bike price point. The Urbx is available to buy now from Ridley dealers.