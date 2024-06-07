Ad header

Ridley launches first electric urban bike, the Urbx

by Jun 7 2024
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Ridley launches first electric urban bike, the Urbx
Urbx lifestyle, by Ridley

It comes with a Bafang G310 hub motor and the option of a belt drive

Belgian bike brand Ridley has launched its first urban electric bike, called the Urbx. Urbx stands for urban exploring, and is pitched as the “ideal bike for the modern city dweller.” Prices for the Urbx start at £2,199, and there is a choice of frame style available.

The launch comes a year after the ‘Belgian Cycling Factory’, the parent company of Ridley and Eddy Merckx announced €15 million worth of investment into electric bike production.

Not just a bike, but a “lifestyle on wheels”

Urbx side on

The Urbx is Ridley’s first foray into the world of electric urban bikes, and it’s an interesting price point for the manufacturer to hit, as a brand that usually produces more high-end, premium bikes.

There are two frame styles to choose from: the Mixte or the Gent, the Mixte is the frame with the lower step, and the Gent is the traditional diamond shape. We have it on good authority though that being a ‘gent’ isn’t a pre-requisite to riding that particular frame style.

Ridley has used Ergon finishing kit in the form of grips and saddle, and the brand claims the saddle and handlebars were designed with “maximum comfort in mind”, based on “feedback from various users.”

The drive system

Urbx studio close up

The Urbx uses Bafang’s G310 hub-drive motor. This offers up to 30Nm of torque, which might not sound like a great deal, but Ridley assures us that these bikes “do not need the most powerful motor”, instead focusing on a more “natural riding experience.” The 360Wh battery has a claimed range of up to 80km, which Ridley says helps to balance weight, power and capacity.

To make it even more urban friendly, you’ll find mudguards, a rear rack and lights integrated into the seat post and handlebars. You can also choose between a belt drive or derailleur setup.

The spec

Urbx belt drive

Three sizes are available, S, M and L for the higher tube version, and the step-through design in S and M. Both offer the choice of single-speed belt drive or Shimano 10-speed Deore groupset. The Urbx uses an aluminium frame and carbon fork combination.

Prices start from £2,199 putting it in the entry to mid-level urban e-bike price point. The Urbx is available to buy now from Ridley dealers.

ridley-bikes.com

Author block

Rebecca Bland's picture

Rebecca Bland

Rebecca has been writing about e-bikes for four years, after a typically ill-timed career change pre-pandemic. She's been riding bikes since she can remember, and fell back in love with them after realising it was faster, cheaper, and more fun than getting the bus to work. Nowadays she enjoys all kinds of bikes, from road to eMTB and is training her border collie pup to become a trail dog. 

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Estarli eCargo Longtail (23).JPG
Estarli eCargo Longtail
The best value longtail out there given the awesome climbing power
Himiway A7 Pro.jpg
Himiway A7 Pro
A versatile and comfortable e-bike, but very heavy
Tenways CGO600 Pro
Himiway Zebra
Bodywel T16
Engwe E26 ST
Ecomove Bird M
Romet E-Modeco URB 3.0