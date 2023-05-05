Ridley and Eddy Merckx parent company to invest €15m in e-bike production

The Belgian Cycling Factory (BCF), parent company of Ridley and Eddy Merckx, is to invest €15m in e-bike production, Bike Europe has reported, with the company partnering with a nearby manufacturer for frame production.
BCF CEO Jochim Aerts announced the roll-out of a full line of e-bikes by 2025 in an interview with Belgium platform Trend. Aerts said: “We have put a lot of effort in creating a full line of city and trekking bikes with sportive riding characteristics.
“To deliver 90% of our future market we need some 15 frame platforms. All decisions regarding batteries, motor systems and frame geometry have been made.”
BCF reportedly needs an initial investment of €1m to get started, and has opened a crowdfunding campaign. Its future strategy however requires an investment of €15m, which will be funded by its own resources and bank loans.
The company is targeting production of 170,000 to 200,000 e-bikes annually in five years. Aerts said it will manufacture its carbon sportive e-bikes in Beringen, Belgium, while the production of the other categories will take place at its partners in Europe.
Aerts also said BCF has been investing in robotised frame production in Europe. “Our next, urban e-bike, the Wave, has been designed in Europe and its aluminum frame will be produced here as well.
“We regard frame production in Europe as essential for a more sustainable and stable supply chain. The pandemic showed us how relevant it is to have more control over the supplies.”
The company already distributes RES (Ridley Electric Support) branded e-bikes, and currently produces 250 Ridley and Eddy Merckx bikes daily. Ridley bought Eddy Merckx Cycles back in 2017, which was reportedly making a loss at the time, keeping the business in Belgian hands.
On the acquisition, Aerts said: "This brand has so much history and means so much for the Belgian bicycle industry. Eddy Merckx and Ridley are the best-known Belgian bicycle brands and they can now strengthen each other.
“We guarantee the survival and further development of this brand. This acquisition creates a kind of cross-pollination of the two Belgian brands within our company."