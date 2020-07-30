Visit our other sites

Raleigh launch e-cargo bikes for businesses, with two and three-wheel options

Jul 30 2020
raleigh e-cargo bikes july 2020.PNG, by Raleigh

The legendary British bike brand have launched e-cargo bike and trike models, designed for businesses to move their goods around without the emissions

The legendary Nottingham bike brand Raleigh has launched a range of electric cargo bikes for businesses. The Pro Bike Midmotor and the Pro Trike XL will be available to purchase in the UK and Ireland from September, and will "allow individuals and businesses to transport items with zero emissions as a viable replacement for traditional commercial vehicles", according to Raleigh. 

8 of the best electric cargo bikes
DPD take delivery of ten EAV e-cargo bikes, with five already on UK roads

Working with businesses and local authorities to urge businesses to make the switch, there will be financing options available and the cargo boxes can be personalised with company logos and messaging, which gives businesses the chance to promote themselves as well as cutting emissions.
Raleigh's MD Lee Kidger commented: ‘’Our electric cargo bikes are an exciting addition to our range and will enable businesses, local authorities and individuals to adopt a low carbon transport solution, save on fuel costs and set a new standard for sustainability. Now more than ever we need to look at the way we deliver goods in both urban and rural settings to reduce congestion and our carbon foot print, the E-Cargo range provides the perfect solution for last mile delivery services."

The box on both the bike and trike can carry up to 100kg of cargo, and the frames are described as extra sturdy with a shockproof powder coating on the inside to prevent rusting. Both have 250 watt Yamaha mid-motors, and the battery is attached under the luggage carrier. The battery range is estimated at between 31-43 miles (up to 75km in metric) off a single charge.
Both bikes roll on Schwalbe Big Apple tyres, with a 26 inch rear wheel and 20 inch front wheel (two of the latter of the trike) and disc brakes provide plenty of stopping power. There are also lights front and rear and both bikes take advantage of the Nuvinci stepless shifting system; Nuvinci tech also appears on Enviolo-equipped bikes such as the Tern GSD S00 and the Babboe Slim Mountain. Additional safety features include an anti-tip system, and steering dampers "for optimum riding comfort and safety". 

The Raleigh Pro Bike Midmotor is priced at £4,950 plus an optional extra £135 for company branding, and the Pro Trike XL is £5,950 with an additional £165 for branding. Businesses looking to switch can visit the Electric Bike Access website to find out more, with the bikes also available through Raleigh's website and selected retailers. Those who take advantage should also be able to get a discount soon via a grant, as the Government are set to extend the Energy Saving Trust's e-cargo bike grant fund as part of their programme to decarbonise urban deliveries. 

Jack Sexty

Jack is the news editor here at eBikeTips, and also edits the live blog and writes tech news over on our sister site road.cc. Jack first became fascinated with e-bikes when an elderly gentleman breezed past him without a care in the world up a big old hill in North Wales - thus realising e-bikes are the real deal! Although he genuinely enjoys time trials and lung-busting climbs without assistance, Jack likes nothing more than cruising round town on an e-bike during his days off.   

