Ad header

Raleigh is offering £400 off a whole bunch of e-bikes

by Apr 4 2024
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Raleigh is offering £400 off a whole bunch of e-bikes
Raleigh Modum lifestyle.jpg, by Raleigh

British brand cuts prices of some of their urban e-bike range

From the Motus to the Modum, Raleigh has developed a bit of a reputation for reasonably priced electric bikes. They’re not always the swankiest, with top-of-the-range equipment, but they do the job they’re designed to do. And we’ve reviewed almost all the bikes on offer, so we’re pretty confident we know what we’re talking about.

So, what’s the news? Raleigh has decided to do a bit of a spring sale. And select models are now up to £400 off – so if you’re in the mood for some bargain hunting, have a look at what’s (quite literally) on offer.

 

Raleigh Modum

Raleigh Modum studio.jpg

Whilst we haven’t got a first-hand review on this, we have it on good authority (one of us has had a go on one) that the Modum is a great space-saving option. It’s not quite cargo, not quite simply urban, and uses Bosch’s Performance Line mid-drive motor so it packs a punch even when you’re carrying fully loaded pannier bags.

You can bag one of these for £3,399 in the spring sale – that’s just under £200 off the full price.

 

Raleigh Centros

Raleigh Centros 2.jpg

Lucky for us and you, we’ve reviewed the model of the Centros that’s available with £400 off. So if you like hub gears and you want a straightforward commuter with a Bosch mid-drive, it’s certainly worth considering.

Our reviewer said: “The Raleigh Centros is built well, the motor’s great and the range is more than decent. All in all, it’s a solid bet, although I would recommend getting a test ride of both the hub gear and derailleur versions (ideally up a hill) to see which you’re more comfortable with.”

Read our full review of the Raleigh Centros here.

 

Raleigh Motus

Raleigh Motus Tour side on 2.jpg

If derailleur gears and a step-through frame are more your thing, then the Raleigh Motus may be more suited. We liked the value of the bike, but weren’t overly impressed with the Bosch Active Line motor choice.

Our reviewer said: “If you want an e-bike that looks decent, and will help you some of the way, this should be a consideration. But if you want something with more oomph, look for e-bikes with more powerful motors like the Bosch Performance Line and above.”

You can read our full review of the Raleigh Motus here.

And get up to £400 off selected models on the Raleigh website.

Author block

Rebecca Bland's picture

Rebecca Bland

Rebecca has been writing about e-bikes for four years, after a typically ill-timed career change pre-pandemic. She's been riding bikes since she can remember, and fell back in love with them after realising it was faster, cheaper, and more fun than getting the bus to work. Nowadays she enjoys all kinds of bikes, from road to eMTB and is training her border collie pup to become a trail dog. 

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Engwe E26 ST (6).jpg
Engwe E26 ST
Great potential as a utility bike but too heavy for leisurely rides
Ecomove Bird M.jpg
Ecomove Bird M
Distinctive electric cruiser offers a smooth and easy ride
Romet E-Modeco URB 3.0
Riese & Muller Charger4 Vario
Moustache Lundi 27.5
Romet E-Wagant 3.0
Tern HSD S00
Engwe C20 Pro