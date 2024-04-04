Raleigh is offering £400 off a whole bunch of e-bikes

From the Motus to the Modum, Raleigh has developed a bit of a reputation for reasonably priced electric bikes. They’re not always the swankiest, with top-of-the-range equipment, but they do the job they’re designed to do. And we’ve reviewed almost all the bikes on offer, so we’re pretty confident we know what we’re talking about.
So, what’s the news? Raleigh has decided to do a bit of a spring sale. And select models are now up to £400 off – so if you’re in the mood for some bargain hunting, have a look at what’s (quite literally) on offer.
Raleigh Modum
Whilst we haven’t got a first-hand review on this, we have it on good authority (one of us has had a go on one) that the Modum is a great space-saving option. It’s not quite cargo, not quite simply urban, and uses Bosch’s Performance Line mid-drive motor so it packs a punch even when you’re carrying fully loaded pannier bags.
You can bag one of these for £3,399 in the spring sale – that’s just under £200 off the full price.
Raleigh Centros
Lucky for us and you, we’ve reviewed the model of the Centros that’s available with £400 off. So if you like hub gears and you want a straightforward commuter with a Bosch mid-drive, it’s certainly worth considering.
Our reviewer said: “The Raleigh Centros is built well, the motor’s great and the range is more than decent. All in all, it’s a solid bet, although I would recommend getting a test ride of both the hub gear and derailleur versions (ideally up a hill) to see which you’re more comfortable with.”
Read our full review of the Raleigh Centros here.
Raleigh Motus
If derailleur gears and a step-through frame are more your thing, then the Raleigh Motus may be more suited. We liked the value of the bike, but weren’t overly impressed with the Bosch Active Line motor choice.
Our reviewer said: “If you want an e-bike that looks decent, and will help you some of the way, this should be a consideration. But if you want something with more oomph, look for e-bikes with more powerful motors like the Bosch Performance Line and above.”
You can read our full review of the Raleigh Motus here.
And get up to £400 off selected models on the Raleigh website.