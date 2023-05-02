Raleigh releases Modum - a compact e-bike with rotatable handlebars for storage

Raleigh, the British bike brand, has launched a new e-bike - the Modum - featuring rotatable handlebars for easy storage in small spaces. The bike comes with a Bosch Performance Line motor, a 500Wh battery and a range of accessories.
The bike’s main selling point is its handlebars that twist 180 degrees, making it easier to store flat in a hallway or narrow spaces.
In terms of components, Raleigh has equipped the Modum’s compact aluminium frame with 20in wheels, an MIK-compatible rear rack, and a dropper seat post. The rack can take a range of accessories, from a basket to a bag or a child seat. You also get integrated front and rear lights and mudguards as standard.
The shifting is handled by a Shimano Nexus five-gear hub and brakes are provided by Shimano. The bike is powered by a Bosch Performance Line motor and Raleigh say the 500Wh battery offers a range of 100 miles and takes about five hours to charge fully.
‘’We are delighted to offer this innovative and exciting new compact utility bike. Its sleek looks will make it a head-turner whilst its technology and design puts it in a class of its own. It’s the perfect solution for modern urban living,” Lee Kidger, Managing Director at Raleigh said.
The Modum, alongside a host of accessories, is available in two colourways and one size from late May and retails for £3,399.