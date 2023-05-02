Ad header

Raleigh releases Modum - a compact e-bike with rotatable handlebars for storage

by May 2 2023
1 comments
2023 Raleigh Modum blue with panniers, by Raleigh

The bike has been designed for easy storing in small spaces and has a 100-mile range

Raleigh, the British bike brand, has launched a new e-bike - the Modum - featuring rotatable handlebars for easy storage in small spaces. The bike comes with a Bosch Performance Line motor, a 500Wh battery and a range of accessories.

The bike’s main selling point is its handlebars that twist 180 degrees, making it easier to store flat in a hallway or narrow spaces. 

2023 Raleigh Modum rotated handlebars
2023 Raleigh Modum rotated handlebars, by Raleigh


In terms of components, Raleigh has equipped the Modum’s compact aluminium frame with 20in wheels, an MIK-compatible rear rack, and a dropper seat post. The rack can take a range of accessories, from a basket to a bag or a child seat. You also get integrated front and rear lights and mudguards as standard. 

2023 Raleigh Modum blue rear view
2023 Raleigh Modum blue rear view, by Raleigh


The shifting is handled by a Shimano Nexus five-gear hub and brakes are provided by Shimano. The bike is powered by a Bosch Performance Line motor and Raleigh say the 500Wh battery offers a range of 100 miles and takes about five hours to charge fully.

2023 Raleigh Modum blue handlebars
2023 Raleigh Modum blue handlebars, by Raleigh


‘’We are delighted to offer this innovative and exciting new compact utility bike. Its sleek looks will make it a head-turner whilst its technology and design puts it in a class of its own. It’s the perfect solution for modern urban living,” Lee Kidger, Managing Director at Raleigh said.

The Modum, alongside a host of accessories, is available in two colourways and one size from late May and retails for £3,399. 

1 comments

46 min 37 sec ago

Dropper Seat Post???  WTF is that a typo?

