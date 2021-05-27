Ad header

Raleigh Array e-bikes updated for 2021

by May 27 2021
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Raleigh Array.jpg
Raleigh Array.jpg, by Raleigh

Hybrid style bikes get all-new colour scheme along with a rear hub motor and a 400Wh battery

Raleigh has this week launched the latest versions of its Array e-bikes. The silver-blue hybrid bikes are available with open and crossbar frames and are priced at £1,595.

The bikes make use of a rear wheel Suntour Canbus E25 motor that Raleigh promises is “super quiet”.

Raleigh Array drivetrain.jpg
Raleigh Array drivetrain.jpg, by Raleigh


This is allied to a 400Wh battery which is said to be good for up to 60 miles (the usual qualifications apply) with a new Suntour OLED display.

Raleigh Array OLED.jpg
Raleigh Array OLED.jpg, by Raleigh


All models come with seven gears, a Suntour crankset and Shimano componentry.

They also feature Tektro mechanical disc brakes and a Suntour suspension fork.

Raleigh Array rack.jpg
Raleigh Array rack.jpg, by Raleigh


Mudguards, a rear carrier, lights and stand all come as standard.

Rounding things off, the new colour scheme is complemented by tan tyres, saddle and handlebar grips.

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Benno RemiDemi 9D
Benno RemiDemi 9D
Good quality compact cargo bike that can be built with a range of luggage options
Riverside 540e
MATE X
BMC AlpenChallenge AL Sport One
Scott Addict eRide Premium