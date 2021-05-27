Raleigh Array e-bikes updated for 2021

Raleigh has this week launched the latest versions of its Array e-bikes. The silver-blue hybrid bikes are available with open and crossbar frames and are priced at £1,595.
The bikes make use of a rear wheel Suntour Canbus E25 motor that Raleigh promises is “super quiet”.
This is allied to a 400Wh battery which is said to be good for up to 60 miles (the usual qualifications apply) with a new Suntour OLED display.
All models come with seven gears, a Suntour crankset and Shimano componentry.
They also feature Tektro mechanical disc brakes and a Suntour suspension fork.
Mudguards, a rear carrier, lights and stand all come as standard.
Rounding things off, the new colour scheme is complemented by tan tyres, saddle and handlebar grips.