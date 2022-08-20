Ad header

Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 is now on sale in the UK

by Aug 20 2022
RadExpand.jpg, by Rad Power

Fat-tyred folder is available for £1,349

US brand Rad Power has brought its latest folding e-bike, the RadExpand 5 to the European market. It’s available in the UK for £1,349.

We’ve reviewed and recommended a couple of Rad Power’s e-bikes before now and the RadWagon and RadRunner both still offer excellent value for money despite recent price hikes.

The RadExpand is similarly affordable and with its rear hub motor and sizeable 672Wh battery seems cut from similar cloth.

Also like those two bikes, it’s a chunky-looking thing with 4-inch tyres and a rear rack rated for up to 25kg of cargo. (You can add a front rack too, as well as a number of RadPower’s other accessories, including various baskets and bags.)

RadExpand folded.jpg


At 28kg, the RadExpand is about 2kg lighter than its predecessor, but it’s still not really the kind of folding e-bike you’d want to be heaving around on public transport. The fold is more for storage or so that you can easily stick it in the boot of your car.

Other than that, you get Rad Power’s own display, mudguards, 7-speed Microshift gears and mechanical disc brakes.

It’s also got front and rear LED lights.

More details on the Rad Power website.

