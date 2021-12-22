RadPower updates RadRunner and announces price hikes

RadPower has updated its highly-rated utility e-bike, the RadRunner. The improvements have however come along with a jump in price. The firm recently said that all of its prices would increase, starting at the end of this year.
We have always thought rather a lot of the original RadRunner, to the extent that it has featured in a number of our buyer’s guides.
You can read our review here, but suffice to say it’s a fun and adaptable e-bike that offers excellent value for money.
Electrek reports that the RadRunner 2 has now gone on sale in the US.
Changes include more relaxed geometry, a more comfortable saddle and honestly not a lot else.
RadPower have released new passenger bars for the bike as well to give the person on the back something to hold onto if you’ve added the passenger seat – but both bars and seat are extras.
So the bike’s not changed in any really monumental way, but the US price has risen from $1,299 to $1,499.
This is in keeping with a RadPower email to customers earlier this month in which they flagged that prices would be going up.
“Over the past 18 months we’ve taken creative steps to weather the global supply chain crisis,” read the statement.
“Nevertheless, these challenges have made it much more expensive to build and ship our electric bikes and accessories.
“In light of this, we’ve made the tough decision to raise prices across the Rad lineup beginning December 29th, 2021.”