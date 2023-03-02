Power Switch: The Bromsgrove GP commuting and doing house calls on an e-bike

Dr Jonathan Leach used to drive to his surgery and then complete all his house calls by car. He’s now switched to a Brompton folding e-bike for both.
Speaking to Cycling UK, Leach listed three main benefits of using an e-bike: speed, health and cost.
The journey from Leach’s home in Worcester to his surgery in Bromsgrove is about 20km.
“Having an electric bike makes commuting to and from work a lot quicker,” he said. “I’m able to bypass traffic congestion in the town centre, which is a huge bonus – especially at rush hour.”
The same applies when moving around the area to call on patients.
“I regularly arrive at home visits on my e-bike, and for many patients, who are very frail, very elderly and very lonely, watching me pedal into their driveway on my e-bike is the highlight of their week.”
Leach himself is in his sixties and says he values the opportunity to get regular exercise, even on busy days.
“I think that e-bikes are a real game changer,” he said. “They allow people to cycle who otherwise might not be able to. I always reassure patients that they’re not ‘cheating’ on an e-bike as they will get nearly all the same benefits as they would pedalling a conventional bike.”
He says he often encourages patients to use an e-bike for short journeys as they still provide the benefits of physical activity.
He also argues that they’re cost effective. “Using my e-bike has, without a doubt, saved me a significant amount of money,” he said, estimating that he has covered around 5,000km on his in the last year – far more than he has driven.
