Portable electric motor Zipforce “turns any bike into an e-bike”

Swedish start-up Zipforce says it is ‘revolutionising’ the e-bike market with its portable electric motor that “turns any bike into an e-bike”. The combined motor and battery can be mounted on the front or rear wheel and can also be moved between different bikes.
The first generation of Zipforce was commercially released in 2020 and the Stockholm-based company recently launched two new products to the market, the Slim and the Distance.
The Slim weighs 2kg and contains a 211Wh battery offering a range of 40km. Zipforce says it is 'perfect' for those who commute or cycle in the urban environment, and is lighter than the previous model, the One.
The Distance, which weighs 2.9kg, is aimed at those who want to cycle longer distances. It contains a 350Wh battery that offers a range of 70km.
The two products have a new quieter engine, and Zipforce says installation is faster now that the pedal sensor is a wireless one that is clipped onto the pedal arm.
The start-up is also expanding into other European markets this year, with a focus on Germany. Zipforce says it has a growth strategy to ‘revolutionise’ the e-bike industry and make it more sustainable and accessible.
On the launch of the Slim and Distance, Zipforce founder Måns Bengtsson said: “The goal is for more people to have the opportunity to transform their existing bicycle into an e-bike, quickly and easily.
“We see that our customers also value the environmental aspect; that they do not have to buy a completely new electric bike that will be manufactured and shipped across the globe. All Zipforce electric motors are manufactured in Småland, Sweden, which is an important aspect in our sustainable and environmentally-friendly philosophy.”
Last year also saw the launch of the PikaBoost e-bike conversion kit, with creators Livall promising ‘tool-free’ installation and compatibility with every bike. As of March 27th, its Indiegogo campaign has received £1,114,855 from 3,309 backers.
Zipforce also recently announced its appointment and participation in the EIT Urban Mobility programme, an EU initiative with a focus on more sustainable and green micromobility solutions. The start-up says it wishes to get some extra help from the programme to expand into other European markets.