PikaBoost promises easy e-bike conversion for almost any bike

Sep 28 2022
1 comments
Regenerative system will be easy to fit and includes a rear light

Next month will bring the Kickstarter launch of the PikaBoost e-bike conversion kit. Creators Livall are promsing ‘tool-free’ installation and compatibility with every bike.

Although the finer detail hasn’t yet been announced, those claims certainly seem legitimate on the face of things.

It’s a simple direct drive motor system – not unlike the Revos eBike Kit that we reviewed a few months back – which attaches to a bike’s seat post.

Everything’s contained within the PikaBoost’s main unit, which weighs 3kg. You get a 250W motor and a 180Wh battery with the potential to increase range via regenerative charging.

There are three ride modes: ‘Hold’ which maintains your speed automatically, even when you stop pedalling; ‘Roll’ which provides uphill assistance but recharges (and provides extra resistance) while you’re riding on the flat; and ‘Sport’ which recharges constantly.

Because of its position on the bike, Livall have also included a rear light. This is either permanently on or it can serve as a brake light, automatically detecting when the rider is slowing down.

The PikaBoost is certainly an interesting concept – although with regards to the regenerative aspect, we can’t help but restate that this kind of thing tends to work better in theory than in practice on e-bikes as the power recovered is typically small.

The PikaBoost web page suggests that it’ll be priced at $599 but with a $299 early bird price via the Kickstarter campaign.

3 min 14 sec ago

Wow!  How long is it since this was reinvented/relaunched?   A year, a month, a week?  They've all failed because of the only too apparent drawbacks, but I think it's a great testimony to the human spirit that they keep trying.

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

