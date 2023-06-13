Pashley launches new tilting electric cargo trike for last-mile deliveries

You may know Pashley from their city bikes and quintessential English style, but they’re now bringing a modern twist to urban delivery in the form of an electric cargo tricycle. Pashley do have some history in micromobility (besides the obvious: bikes), in that they designed the Royal Mail’s famed red postie bikes, and currently manufacture e-bikes and bikes for two hire bike fleets in the UK, but this new development is nevertheless an interesting step for the brand.
The ALECS (articulated, lightweight, electric, cargo solution) as it is known, is aimed at replacing vans and lorries for last-mile deliveries in urban situations. What makes it different to other electric cargo solutions is the tilting front section, which Pashley say, “means it rides like a bicycle but with the stability of a tricycle”.
At first glance, it looks similar to Cube's Bosch-powered Trike Hybrid we wrote about in May - albeit that has been pitched more for private use, whereas this one is eyeing businesses.
The ALECS can carry up to 110kg, and is classed as an EAPC, which is a road legal e-bike in the UK without the need for registration, taxing or insurance etc. It’s also only 80cm in width, which means it can use bike lanes to nip around town.
The ALECS is entering full production after four years of development in the Stratford-upon-Avon Pashley factory. This remains the site where the rest of their bicycles and tricycles are hand-built.
A demo fleet is being made available for businesses who want to trial the e-trike for their delivery operations, with individual customer requirements taken into account regarding colour, branding and carry box size.
Pashley’s Managing Director, Adrian Williams believes that the brand is responding to a real need for micromobility to take a bigger part of deliveries in urban environments.
“Pashley identified a real need to answer the rapidly growing demand from cargo delivery companies and businesses that are now servicing urban areas where vans and trucks are not allowed," he said. "There are wide ranging uses and applications for our ALECS vehicle, and we have over 90 years’ experience of working with customers in this sector.
“It’s been a huge team effort and we’re immensely proud of the solution that our innovative electric cargo trike provides – and that it comes from the longest established bicycle maker in England.”