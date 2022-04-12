Orro’s got an e-bike – the Terra E gravel bike

Sussex-based Orro have introduced their first e-bike. The Terra E is a £3,899 gravel bike built around the lightweight FSA hub motor system.
The 3.98kg FSA system comprises a rear hub electric-assist motor, a 250Wh battery in the down tube, an optional 250Wh expansion battery carried in a bottle cage and an integrated on-bike control unit.
It’s a neat, low profile system that employs torque and speed sensors to ensure smooth delivery of the power assistance.
Orro say they decided to venture into e-bikes with a gravel bike to allow for more mileage off road and to make it easier to tackle tough climbs
The bike comes with Shimano GRX parts and an 11-42T cassette with a clutch mechanism in the derailleur to quieten the chain on rough terrain.
The bike’s due in July. You can order via the Orro website.