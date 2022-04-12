Ad header

Orro’s got an e-bike – the Terra E gravel bike

by Apr 12 2022
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Orro’s got an e-bike – the Terra E gravel bike
Orro Terra E.jpg, by Orro

FSA system features a rear hub motor with a battery in the down tube

Sussex-based Orro have introduced their first e-bike. The Terra E is a £3,899 gravel bike built around the lightweight FSA hub motor system.

The 3.98kg FSA system comprises a rear hub electric-assist motor, a 250Wh battery in the down tube, an optional 250Wh expansion battery carried in a bottle cage and an integrated on-bike control unit.

Orro Terra E power.jpg


It’s a neat, low profile system that employs torque and speed sensors to ensure smooth delivery of the power assistance.  

Orro Terra E charge point.png


Orro say they decided to venture into e-bikes with a gravel bike to allow for more mileage off road and to make it easier to tackle tough climbs

Orro Terra E drivetrain.jpg


The bike comes with Shimano GRX parts and an 11-42T cassette with a clutch mechanism in the derailleur to quieten the chain on rough terrain.

The bike’s due in July. You can order via the Orro website.

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Eovolt Evening
Eovolt Evening
A great option if you want a handy to store e-bike with low step-over height
Genesis Columbia Road
Tern Quick Haul P9
Dallingridge Coniston
Dallingridge Harlow