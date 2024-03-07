Ad header

Orbea launches the Diem: an urban e-bike with a Shimano motor and a funky seat tube

Mar 7 2024
2 comments
Orbea Diem lifestyle, by Orbea

Basque brand’s Diem is an all-singing, all-dancing “urban mobility solution”

Basque bike brand Orbea has added to its urban electric bike lineup today, with the announcement of the Diem e-bike. The launch apparently adds to the brand’s ‘urban strategy’, which we’re reading to mean they think, 'commuters and urban riders are big business – so let’s make a cool e-bike'.

It’s been just over three years since the only other urban e-bike the brand makes was launched – the Vibe. And while that certainly looked the part, the Diem reflects what we’re seeing elsewhere in the market; that urban bikes are getting more interesting looking, with more integrated tech, and utility capabilities.

Orbea Diem studio

 

An "urban mobility solution"

The Diem certainly doesn’t look like your average battered commuter bike. Instead, it’s missing part of its seat tube, has a pretty powerful mid-drive motor and can be fully personalised through Orbea’s MyO program. This program allows customers to choose everything from their own frame sizing, to the colourway. It will however come in four standard size options – from S to XL.

There are three models of the Diem: the 10, 20 and 30. The prices of which are £5,299, £4,299 and £3,499 respectively. The 20 and 30 use a Shimano EP600 motor, while the 10 uses the EP801. Both the 10 and 20 come with a 630Wh battery while the 30 uses a 540Wh option. All also have the option of running a 250Wh range extender.

Orbea suggests the 630Wh battery will offer around 150km or nine hours between charges. This is reduced to 120km for the 540Wh option.

We won’t run down all the different specifications available here, but there are also chain and belt drive versions, if you have a preference, as well as different gearing options.

Orbea Diem lighting

 

Safety

Safety seems to be a big theme for the Diem, and Orbea says the built-in lighting system is part of this. The front beam apparently switches on automatically when it’s dark to increase your visibility – although as someone who has recently discovered the joys of automatic headlights in a car, the option to do these things manually is also just fine.

The front headlight is integrated into the handlebar or on the front of the optional front rack, and you can even choose a dual beam light from Supernova which has high or low beam options. The rear lights, meanwhile, work as brake lights, lighting up more when you apply the brakes.

If you’re someone who likes to keep an eye on the location of your bike, then you may be excited to learn about the hidden mount in which you can store an AirTag or tracker equivalent. This is likely because Shimano has somewhat lagged behind on e-bike security and tracking systems compared to its competitors. As such, users are still required to use their own devices if they want to keep an eye on the bike’s location.

Orbea Diem spaceship green

 

Utility

Don’t be fooled by the futuristic looks of the Diem, it appears to have some utilitarian clout about it as well. 20Kg and 30kg rear racks are compatible with Ortlieb and MIK systems, and you can even tow a compatible trailer with an optional adapter for the 10 and 20 models. If you need more carrying capacity, there’s the option of a front rack, too.

A kickstand, mudguards, and step-through frame give the Diem ultimate urban vibes. Customers can choose between three colourways of ivory white, glitter anthracite and spaceship green (are spaceships known for their greenness?).

The bikes aren’t exactly lightweight, sitting around 23kg for all models, but could be interesting competitors to slightly more premium priced options from the big players like Riese & Muller or Moustache.

The bikes are available immediately to purchase, from Orbea and/or recognised dealers.

Rebecca Bland

Rebecca has been writing about e-bikes for four years, after a typically ill-timed career change pre-pandemic. She's been riding bikes since she can remember, and fell back in love with them after realising it was faster, cheaper, and more fun than getting the bus to work. Nowadays she enjoys all kinds of bikes, from road to eMTB and is training her border collie pup to become a trail dog. 

2 comments

5 hours 32 min ago

I wonder if Specialized will be annoyed about the frame design, after they spent all that money getting a patent for the new Sirrus.

9 hours 21 min ago

Now make it for £1500 and lose the exposed rear mech and gears and add a belt.

The prices on these kind of bikes are insane.

Why should this cost more than my Orbea Rise FS?

