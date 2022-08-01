Ad header

Mycle adds two hybrid e-bikes and a fat-tyred folder to its range

by Aug 1 2022
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Mycle adds two hybrid e-bikes and a fat-tyred folder to its range
New Mycles.jpg, by Mycle

Looking to spend £1,600 on an e-bike? You just got three more options

We’ve been keeping an eye on UK direct-to-consumer e-bike brand Mycle since reviewing their impressive and very good value Cargo a few months back. They also produce a folding e-bike and a step-through model and this week they’ve added two hybrids and a fat-tyred folder.

The Cadence is a minimalist city e-bike with a seemingly very decent price tag of £1,599 – although at 27kg, it’s not perhaps quite as slight as it looks.

Mycle Cadence 1.jpg


It’s powered by a rear hub motor offering 45Nm of torque with a removable 280Wh frame-integrated battery. Other features include an adjustable stem, 7-speed Shimano gears, integrated front and rear lights and Tektro disc brakes.

The Mycle Comfort is a step-through e-bike that is also priced at £1,599.

Mycle Comfort.jpg


Like the Cadence, it’s got a 45Nm hub motor but this time teamed with a larger 375Wh battery. The other features are much the same, plus there’s a rack.

The third new model is the Charge and it too is £1,599.

Mycle Charge.jpg


Again it’s a hub motor, but this time offering torque of up to 65Nm. It gets a 375Wh battery and 20-inch fat tyres to cope with rougher terrain, plus a rear rack, suspension fork and suspension saddle. It has front and rear lights, 7-speed gears and Zoom disc brakes.

mycle.co.uk

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Vello Bike+
Vello Bike+
Simple to use e-folder with the excellent latest generation 'all-in-one-hub' Zehus motor system
Riese & Muller Superdelite Mountain Rohloff
Carla Cargo Trailer
Marin Sausalito E2
Mycle Cargo