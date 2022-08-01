Mycle adds two hybrid e-bikes and a fat-tyred folder to its range

We’ve been keeping an eye on UK direct-to-consumer e-bike brand Mycle since reviewing their impressive and very good value Cargo a few months back. They also produce a folding e-bike and a step-through model and this week they’ve added two hybrids and a fat-tyred folder.
The Cadence is a minimalist city e-bike with a seemingly very decent price tag of £1,599 – although at 27kg, it’s not perhaps quite as slight as it looks.
It’s powered by a rear hub motor offering 45Nm of torque with a removable 280Wh frame-integrated battery. Other features include an adjustable stem, 7-speed Shimano gears, integrated front and rear lights and Tektro disc brakes.
The Mycle Comfort is a step-through e-bike that is also priced at £1,599.
Like the Cadence, it’s got a 45Nm hub motor but this time teamed with a larger 375Wh battery. The other features are much the same, plus there’s a rack.
The third new model is the Charge and it too is £1,599.
Again it’s a hub motor, but this time offering torque of up to 65Nm. It gets a 375Wh battery and 20-inch fat tyres to cope with rougher terrain, plus a rear rack, suspension fork and suspension saddle. It has front and rear lights, 7-speed gears and Zoom disc brakes.