MSP complains e-bikers from cruise ships are "more focused on the scenery than the road" in Orkney and Shetland

MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has raised "concerns" to the Scottish Parliament over e-bike tours in the Northern Isles, saying cyclists are “more focused on the scenery than the road and other traffic”.
He said there has been an increase in visitors touring Orkney and Shetland on e-bikes provided by the cruise ships they’ve just come off. “Many won’t have ridden one before, and they’re using roads simply not suitable for large - slow moving - groups of cyclists who can be more focused on the scenery than the road and other traffic,” he said. “Something I’ve seen for myself.”
Local residents will have found themselves "stuck behind large groups" and “unable to pass safely”, he added, which potentially doubles journey times.
Halcro Johnston raised the questions in a recent portfolio questions on net zero and energy, and transport in the Scottish Parliament. He asked what concerns the cabinet secretary/minister has of the potential risks, and how the Scottish Government can support the police and local councils in addressing them.
Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop said he had raised a "very important and serious issue in relation to unfamiliarity".
Speaking afterwards, Halcro Johnston said: “Tourism is a vital sector for Orkney and Shetland, and those who choose to visit our islands are always very welcome.
“However, there has been an increase in visitors touring our islands on e-bikes provided by the cruise ships they’ve just come off, with many of them inexperienced users who are also using roads they don’t know and which are simply not suitable for large, but slow moving, groups of cyclists who can be more focused on the scenery than the road and other traffic.
“As I have experienced myself, I’m sure many local residents will have found themselves stuck behind large groups of e-bikes and simply unable to pass safely. As well as extremely frustrating, potentially doubling journey times, I cannot believe this is safe.
“I know that the Police and Orkney Island Council have acted to reduce the size of groups and provide more advice to users, and I understand similar calls have been made in Shetland as well.
“But I am disappointed that the Cabinet Secretary was not able to lay out in more detail how SNP ministers in Edinburgh are supporting local initiatives to address what is a growing problem.”