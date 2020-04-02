Meet Saigon, the 'first ever' modular e-bike with 200km range

Irish start-up Modmo have recently launched what they describe as the 'first ever' full modular e-bike, called Saigon, with the option to slide accessories such as panniers, boxes and child seats onto the front and rear racks. There are plenty of other smart features, including an integrate display with GPS and even 'electroluminescent' paint on the chainstays that performs turn signalling.
Modmo's name is a portmanteau of 'Modular' and 'Mobility', and the company's founder Jack O'Sullivan says the Saigon is part of his vision to "create zero-emission personal transport vehicles for dynamic movement around urban areas."
The whole bike comes in at an impressive 14kg, and you get a huge 200km of range from the 18.5Ah Panasonic battery. The EU version has a 250 watt motor as standard with five levels of assistance, and the bike has GPS connectivity and Bluetooth via the Saigon app in either Android or iOS versions.
A Gates carbon belt drive makes for the ultimate in easy maintenance, and stopping power is provided by Tektro hydraulic disc brakes; the bike is single speed as standard but there's the option of upgrading to a Nexus 8-speed hub.
Saigon has some impressive integration, with a front light built into the handlebars and Modmo's successfully Indiegogo-funded rear light Bekan. There's even electroluminescent paint on the chainstays that flash red to act as turn signals. The battery integrates seamless into the frame and slots out of the bottom bracket area for easy charging.
The optional modular accessories offered by Modmo include a child seat, basket, food delivery boxes and pannier racks, that all slide on or off with ease. It's not the first bike we've seen with a modular design; the Ösa from Swedish innovators Cake can carry skis, your mountain bike up to the trail or can even be used as a work bench, but it's very much an electric motorbike and not pedal-assisted.
Saigon has an RRP of 2,799 euros, but if you put in an earlybird pre-order with a €99 deposit you can get it for €1,999 - there are 57 of these offers left out of 100, and Modmo offer delivery worldwide.
Head over to the Modmo website for more info.