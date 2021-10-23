It’s fair to say that Rod’s custom e-bikes feature rather striking frames

The first thing you’ll notice about the custom e-bikes produced by Paraguay firm Rod is the shape of the frames. Some of the swirling paint jobs might catch your eye too.
Auto Evolution reports that Rod was founded in 2016 and the firm is now launching the 2022 version of its bike via Indiegogo.
There are actually three different frames, each of which can be configured for either US or EU regulations (so a 250W motor and 25km/h top speed over here, 350W and 45km/h in the US).
All three feature a carbon belt drive, Shimano Nexus hub gears, a battery concealed inside the down tube, and integrated lights. There’s also a fingerprint unlock feature, an alarm and GPS tracking for security.
You can get various baskets, carriers and mudguards as optional add-ons too.
But let’s get to those handmade carbon steel frames.
The most striking are the model 1 and the model 3, both of which feature an almost alarming curve in what we’d ordinarily call the seat tube. (Suppose it technically still is.)
Rod says this curve functions as a shock absorber, smoothing the ride.
If that’s not eye-catching enough, you can also choose from an “infinite” palette of colours and the images released certainly suggest there’s scope to get creative.
Somewhat bizarrely, they almost fail to mention another noteworthy feature of the bike, which is its magnetic charging system.
All models start from $1,995 through the Indiegogo – 50 per cent off the retail price – with an estimated shipping date of June 2022.